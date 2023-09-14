Bears Cornerback Kyler Gordon moved to Injured Reserve

Just after 11am on Thursday, the Chicago Bears confirmed that they had moved sophomore cornerback Kyler Gordon to injured reserve, likely due to the hand injury he sustained earlier. He will now miss a minimum of four games, but the actual timeframe will depend on the injury.

Gordon was Ryan Poles’ first ever draft pick for the Bears, being taken 39th overall out of Washington. In his 2022 season, Gordon was a bright spot for the defense, with three interceptions and six total passes disrupted. The defense, which allowed Jordan Love to post a 123.2 passer rating in his second career start, will now need to make up for the absence of one of their few playmakers. His injury adds to the growing total for Chicago despite how early it is in the season.

In a corresponding move, the Bears signed Greg Stroman Jr. to the roster, moving the cornerback up from the practice squad.