I think all the special teams talk on Bear & Balanced from Jeff and I may have subconsciously led Taylor Doll to her latest guests.

On this episode of Making Monsters, Taylor digs deep into Chicago Bears punter Trenton Gill by talking with his High School football coach, Scott Loosemore, to learn about how Trenton got started in football and how that led him to North Carolina State. She then chats with Henry Trevathan, the Director of High School Relations at N.C. State, to get more insight on Gill’s path from a walk-on to record setter for the Wolfpack.

Listen to Taylor's latest in the embed below.

