The Bear’s Den, September 15, 2023

670 staff predictions: Bears-Buccaneers - 670 - The Bears (0-1) visit the Buccaneers (1-0) on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff set for noon CT. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Emma: 3 storylines to follow in Bears-Buccaneers matchup - 670 - Fresh off a frustrating loss to the Packers in their season opener, the Bears (0-1) are hoping to bounce back against the Buccaneers (1-0) on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Getsy: Moore was key part of game plan in loss to Packers - 670 - When the Bears acquired receiver DJ Moore in a blockbuster trade of the No. 1 overall pick in March, the team made no secret that he’d be its new No. 1 target. That wasn’t reflected in Chicago’s 38-20 loss to Green Bay on Sunday in its season opener.

Bears place CB Kyler Gordon (hand) on injured reserve - 670 - The Chicago Bears on Thursday placed nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon (hand) on injured reserve, meaning he’ll have to miss at least four games.

Bears staying away from Illinois legislative session - 670 - When state lawmakers meet in Springfield in October, they aren’t expected to debate incentives for a new stadium for the Bears. The team paid $197 million to buy the Arlington Park racecourse, and its lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033.

Justin Jefferson becomes fastest player to 5,000 receiving yards in NFL history - NBC Sports - The half ended with a turnover, thanks to the worst rule in football.

Bears WR coach expects Chase Claypool to play Sunday - Chicago Sun-Times - Claypool missed blocks on both screens and running plays during Sunday’s loss to the Packers, finishing with no catches on two targets.

Bears will have their hands full with Bucs’ WR duo - Chicago Sun-Times - The Buccaneers’ Mike Evans would be the best receiver in Bears history. His teammate Chris Godwin would be close.

Rushing attack might be Bears’ quickest fix from underwhelming opener - Chicago Sun-Times - While Justin Fields has his own lengthy checklist of improvements going into this game, a steady rushing attack — the one thing the Bears have shown they’re capable of over the last two seasons — would lighten the pressure.

Bears-Buccaneers podcast: A must-win game in Week 2? - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s only Week 2, but there’s already pressure on the Bears after the ugly opening loss to the Packers.

Fox Sports’ Joe Davis thought Bears’ turnaround was coming — then ‘they got whooped’ - Chicago Sun-Times - “Even during the 10-game losing streak, it still did have this feeling ... the turnaround was not that far off,” said Davis, who called five Bears games last season, including three during the skid. He’ll call the game Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Bears predictions: Week 2 at Buccaneers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Bears’ Luke Getsy told Aaron Rodgers he’ll ‘come back better than ever’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears offensive coordinator also happens to be one of Rodgers’ good friends from their days together in Green Bay.

Bears won’t push for tax breaks for Arlington Heights stadium this fall, team says - Chicago Sun-Times - The team’s president says the Bears won’t push for the legislation they argue is key to their plans for a massive development in Arlington Heights.

Bears’ Eddie Jackson reacts to Dan Hampton’s ‘clown’ comments – NBC Sports Chicago - Eddie Jackson was unbothered by Bears legend Dan Hampton calling him a "clown" after the loss vs. the Packers but had a message for all the doubters going...

Bears place Kyler Gordon on IR. Who may replace him at slot corner – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears second year defensive back hurt himself in Week 1 against the Packers.

Bears OC Luke Getsy explains DJ Moore’s lack of targets vs. Packers – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears planned to get DJ Moore the ball a lot more against the Packers, but things didn't work out that way.

DeMarcus Walker ready to show Bears are better than Packers loss – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears players have voiced their frustration with the week one loss to the Packers. Defensive tackle DeMarcus Walker knows actions speak louder than words

Schmitz: Previewing the Matchups within Bears @ Buccaneers - Da Bears Blog - Following Sunday’s loss, the Tampa Bay game feels like a huge one for Chicago’s coaches coaches in particular — if you felt like I did, the most frustrating part about the Green Bay game was that the Bears’ supporting cast wasn’t nearly the issue it was in 2022.

2024 cap consequences would make it very hard for Rams to trade Matthew Stafford to Jets - NBC Sports - In March, the Jets viewed Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as a potential Plan B to the pursuit of Aaron Rodgers.

Luke Getsy on Bears’ offense: ‘We left a lot out there’ - Chicago Sun-Times - From DJ Moore’s targets to Justin Fields’ progress to the offensive line’s protection issues, the Bears’ offensive coordinator acknowledged substandard play in the Bears’ 38-20 loss to the Packers, but remains resolute that progress is being made.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson reacts to Dan Hampton calling him a ‘clown’ - Chicago Sun-Times - “If Eddie starts on Sunday, that tells me you must not be trying to win,” Hampton said.

The Chicago Sports Podcast: Bears fans are not well one week into the season - CHGO - It’s been four days since the Chicago Bears let down the city with a stinker of an effort against the Packers and Bears fans are still dragging. Kevin Kaduk, Mark Carman and Lawrence Benedetto talk about the Chicago-wide depression and where it ranks in the last 30 years of the Bears wandering through the wilderness.

How the Chicago Bears manage without cornerback Kyler Gordon - The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Kyler Gordon on injured reserve on Thursday. Here are the likely candidates to help fill the void at nickel cornerback.

How Bears have seen Chase Claypool respond to Packers performance – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears don't think motivation is an issue for Chase Claypool. WR coach Tyke Tolbert believes he has "found the button" to coach Claypool, and there's...

Zimmerman's 5 Questions, Bucs vs Bears: Will Baker Mayfield succeed vs Bears like Jordan Love? - Windy City Gridiron - We sit down with our sister site and get the answers to some key questions about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wiltfong: Bears vs. Buccaneers preview, injury check, NFL news & more - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears got smacked around by the Packers in week one, so they’ll need to put that L behind them and regroup as they’re traveling to hot and steamy Florida for a date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Zimmerman: 10 things Chicago Bears can do to improve performance vs Buccaneers - Windy City Gridiron - There was plenty the Bears struggled with against Packers, here’s some ways to get better

Sunderbruch: Bears Cornerback Kyler Gordon moved to Injured Reserve - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears lose another player to injury, this time on defense.

