Bears vs Bucs Injury Report: 3 out for T.B., Blackwell doubtful for Chicago

Usually, a reserve defensive back being listed as doubtful is something the Chicago Bears could overcome, but this isn’t a normal week. On Thursday, nickleback Kyler Gordon went on injured reserve with a broken hand, and Josh Blackwell has been his primary backup. Blackwell (hamstring) is the only Bear on this week’s injury report, and he hasn’t practiced the last two days.

They signed Greg Stroman Jr. off the practice squad to take Gordon’s roster spot, but rookie Tyrique Stevenson has mentioned he could kick inside to nickel. Fellow rookie Terell Smith may be in line for some time on defense if they shuffle things around, but my guess is they keep Stevenson outside and play Stroman in the slot. Head coach Matt Eberflus indicated they’d lie to keep Stevenson outside, but we’ll see how they line up in two days.

The Bears will be in the Florida heat on Sunday when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they have already ruled three players out.

Corner Carlton Davis (toe), defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf), and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) will not play, and safety Christian Izien (concussion) is questionable, but he was a full participant on Friday.

Davis and Kancey are starters for them, so their loss should be felt on Todd Bowles’ defense.

For more details about Chicago’s injuries (and Gordon’s recovery time), be sure you check out Dr. Mason West’s Bear Bones from last night — audio or video.