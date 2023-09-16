The Bear’s Den, September 16, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 2 against Bucs - Bears Wire USA Today - The Bears will be withhout their top two nickel cornerbacks for this game. Kyler Gordon was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, where he’ll miss at least the next four games. Meanwhile, Josh Blackwell isn’t expected to play as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury this week.

Alan Williams to miss game vs. Buccaneers, Matt Eberflus to serve as defensive coordinator - ChicagoBears.com - Coach Matt Eberflus announced Friday that defensive coordinator Alan Williams will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay for personal reasons. Eberflus also told reporters he will fill in for Williams against the Buccaneers.

Bears DC Alan Williams to miss Sunday’s game vs. Bucs - ESPN - Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams will miss Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers due to personal reasons, coach Matt Eberflus announced on Friday.

Fans continue to show their support for Steve McMichael after Hall of Fame vote - WGN-TV - A number of people showed up to a fundraiser at Bridges Scoreboard in Griffith, Indiana on September 8 in hopes of generating money for the McMichael family. The site of a podcast hosted by Steve’s wife, Misty, and Brandon Hiatt, a number of former Bears’ players attended the event along with fans.

Terry Bradshaw on Justin Fields: ‘If you can’t throw from the pocket, it’s hard to win in this league’ - 670 The Score - “I’m not seeing that, I’m just not seeing it,” Bradshaw said of the 24-year-old Fields. “I don’t know that I’ll ever see it. I just don’t know if I’ll ever see it. I don’t know what the hold-up is. I’m not in the quarterback room.

Nate Davis, Darnell Wright have ‘a lot to work on’ to get better – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ OL struggled mightily against the Packers, and it doesn’t sound like a one-stop fix to get right for Week 2.

A streak the Bears started in 2022 continues early in 2023 - WGN-TV - By dropping their opener 38-20 to the Packers, the Bears have now lost 11 consecutive games dating back to October of 2022. Their last victory came against the Patriots in Week 7 of last season, and they dropped the final ten games of that campaign to finish 3-14.

Was the Bears’ Week 1 offensive game plan too conservative? Luke Getsy responds to criticism - WGN-TV - The Bears’ offense had their fair share of struggles in a 38-20 loss to the Packers in Week 1.

Bears OC Luke Getsy has big opportunity to showcase DJ Moore vs Buccaneers - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - DJ Moore has torched the Bucs over his career. Bears OC Luke Getsy needs to take advantage of that.

Injury Update: Kyler Gordon undergoes surgery on broken hand - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears are hopeful that second-year nickel back Kyler Gordon will return to action Oct. 15 against the Vikings after having surgery Thursday to repair a broken hand.

DJ Moore doesn’t want Justin Fields to force things in search of targets – NBC Sports Chicago - Most No. 1 receivers would be upset with only seeing two targets in an 18-point loss. But it’s “no big deal” to DJ Moore, and he doesn’t want Justin Fields to force him the ball in response to Week 1

Finley: With Alan Williams out, Bears’ Matt Eberflus will call plays Sunday - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams won’t travel with the Bears to Tampa because of personal reasons, leaving head coach Matt Eberflus to call defensive plays against the Buccaneers.

Wiederer: Matt Eberflus to call defensive plays Sunday - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams is away from the team for personal reasons with no clarity on when he might return. In his absence, Matt Eberflus will take over the defensive play-calling duties Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lieser: Bears coach Matt Eberflus has chance to reset defense vs. Buccaneers - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus faces a key juncture in his Bears tenure: Will he stick to the ideals he formed over three decades or adjust to the reality of his roster?

Maadi: NFL History suggests an 0-2 start is too difficult to overcome - Chicago Tribune - Since 1990, only 31 of the 270 NFL clubs that began a season 0-2 advanced to the playoffs.

Wiederer: Chicago Bears Week 2 storylines vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chicago Tribune - Seven seasons. Six teams. Two season-ending injuries. Countless tests of resolve. With the Chicago Bears now, running back D’Onta Foreman is using his determination and a promise he made to his late father as fuel.

Kane: Chicago Bears predictions, what to watch in Week 2 - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears are in need of a bounce-back victory when they travel to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Finley: Bears, Justin Fields vow to fight energy drain - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears will need that passion on a steamy Sunday afternoon in Tampa, where a victory would revive a season that started with all the sizzle of a wet firecracker.

Potash: Bears receiver DJ Moore unfazed by lack of targets vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - It was only the third time in 74 games as a starter he’s been targeted fewer than three times — and the first time in 61 games. But he’s confident he’ll break out eventually. “I’m not too worried about it,” he said. “It’s tough, but I’ll get there. We’ll get going.”

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that” - NBC Sports - Coach Prime believes he would not be able to motivate highly-paid pro players.

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison calls out racial slurs directed to him on social media after loss to Eagles - NFL.com = “Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son,” Mattison wrote. The Vikings said in a statement Friday they were “sickened” by the messages directed at Mattison. “There simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society,” the team said. The NFL also issued a statement of condemnation.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Tampa Bay Bucs vs Chicago Bears: Week 2 Preview - Bucs Nation - The Buccaneers host the Bears in the home opener as they look to go 1-0

Tampa Bay Bucs vs Chicago Bears Q&A with Windy City Gridiron - Bucs Nation - We spoke with Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron to get some more insight into the Bears and what the game could look like on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Bucs vs. Chicago Bears: NFL Week 2 Final Injury Report - Bucs Nation - The Bucs look to be without their starting cornerback Sunday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Salo’s Fantasy Football Week 2: How Bears players are expected to perform - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears travel to Tampa this Sunday, and Fantasy Football websites have overviews of the stars of the show.

Berckes’ Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet the full Sunday slate and make some bank

Roundtable: Keys to the Game- Windy City Gridiron - Our experts weigh in with their spin on what it will take for the Bears to get in the W column this week

Wiltfong: Bears vs Bucs Injury Report: 3 out for T.B., Blackwell doubtful for Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full injury report for the Bears and Buccaneers.

Wiltfong: The Gill-otine episode! - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll got the skinny on the Bears punter in her latest!

Wiltfong: Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will call the defense on Sunday - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago defensive coordinator Alan Williams will be away from the team for a personal matter.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.