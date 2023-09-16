Best Bets: Bears Bucs Prop Bets

I was going to highlight the Jaguars and Chiefs game in this space this week as that’s the game in Florida this weekend that I’ve got my eyes on. Instead, we’re going to stick with the Chicago Bears as they try to redeem themselves after the disappointing opener. The more I’ve thought about this one, the more I believe in the over, which leads to more points and yards for both squads.

Let’s start with DJ Moore. After only targeting DJ Moore twice in Week 1 (yikes), there’s a fairly large chance we’re going to get an overcorrection. In fact, Chicago beat reporters talked about how the team addressed guarding against overcorrection - which means that’s 100% happening. As a Carolina Panther, he played the Bucs many times and has had a lot of success. Additionally, CB Carlton Davis is trending towards not playing in this one for the Bucs. So, I’m taking all the DJ Moore props on yards, receptions, and an anytime TD. Done and done.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two premiere pass catchers and with the Bears down one Kyler Gordon, I’m taking the over on yards for both receivers. Baker Mayfield may be erratic, but he’s certainly talented enough to get the ball to his playmakers.

Some random props I like are for TJ Edwards to continue his ways as a tackling machine. This defense sets up to funnel him plenty of opportunities. I’m going to grab Khalil Herbert over receiving yards again - might as well continue to take the free money on that one as long as they’re offering it.

Picks: DJ Moore Over 3.5 receptions, over 42.5 yards, anytime TD scorer (+215)

Chris Godwin over 52.5 yards, Mike Evans over 52.5 yards

TJ Edwards over 7.5 tackles + assists, Khalil Herbert over 9.5 receiving yards

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Let me know what props you like in the comments below.