Bears Nate Davis is doubtful as he deals with a death in the family

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears made a few changes to the injury report and their game day roster for tomorrow’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They added starting right guard Nate Davis to the injury report as doubtful (personal) and downgraded corner Josh Blackwell (hamstring) as out. Neither player will travel with the team to Tampa.

Davis was away most of the offseason but made it back last week and played in the Packers game. He’s now the second Bear, along with defensive coordinator Alan Williams, to be away while taking care of a personal matter.

UPDATE: Per sources cited by the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Davis is away dealing with the death of a close family member that happened this morning. The deteriorating health of his family member is also the likely reason Davis was away at times this offseason and why he missed practice the Thursday before their week one game.

With Davis likely out, second-year pro Ja’Tyre Carter could be in line for his first ever start. Carter filled in at right guard most of the offseason and preseason while Davis was unavailable. Newcomer Dan Feeney is also an option, but per the team’s unofficial depth chart, Carter is currently listed as the backup at both guard spots, while Feeney is the number two center.

The Bears also elevated offensive lineman Aviante Collins from the practice squad in case they need him for tomorrow.