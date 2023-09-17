Bears vs. Bucs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It's game day!

The Chicago Bears are hoping to get on the winning track against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a matchup that has added importance after their devastating loss in week one. The Bucs, meanwhile, took care of the Vikings in Minnesota last week in a game where Baker Mayfield was able to steal the hand signals from the Vikes' defense.

Chicago's defensive signal caller, Tremaine Edmunds, will have a new voice in his ear this week because defensive coordinator Alan Williams is away taking care of a personal matter. In his place, head coach Matt Eberflus will be calling the D.

On offense, the Bears have vowed to right the ship, so we'll see what coordinator Luke Getsy comes up with for quarterback Justin Fields.

Here's everything you need to know to prepare for the Bears vs. Buccaneers game!

GAME INFO

The Bears play in Tampa, Florida, at noon (CT) at Raymond James Stadium. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with a high near 90F and the humidity at 72%.

TELEVISION

The game will be aired on FOX with a broadcast team of Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on the call, and if you live in the blue of this 506 Sports map, then you get the Bears game.

RADIO

This season, there is a new radio home for the Bears as ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2) is the new flagship! Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will still be in the booth, but Jason McKie will serve as the new sideline reporter.

Spanish language broadcast can be found on LATINO MIX 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos (play-by-play) and Miguel Esparza (analyst) on the call.

This week's Bears game can be heard on SiriusXM channels 381 & 805.

PREVIEWS

Our WCG team has a bunch of Bears vs. Bucs previews that you can find in this week's story stream here.

Mason West's Bear Bones serves as our weekly game preview, and his latest featured Taylor Doll sitting in with him.

ODDS

The Bears are a 2.5-point underdog, according to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under for the game at 41. For the record, I took the Bears and the over!

POSTGAME

Join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel after the game ends with our new postgame host, Bill Zimmerman, and our new postgame show, Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! Once the show wraps, we'll publish it on our podcast channel.

Our day-after Bears game recap, Bear & Balanced, will be at 6:00 on Monday night, so join Jeff Berckes and Lester Wiltfong for their cooled-down review on 2nd City Gridiron. Once they press stop on the show, you can catch the audio on our podcast channel.

Plus, we'll have several articles here at WCG breaking down the game that you can find in our Bears vs. Bucs story stream.

