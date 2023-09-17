Bears vs. Buccaneers Inactives: D’Onta Foreman is out, Chase Claypool is in

The inactive lists are out from both the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for today’s game in hot and steamy Florida, and there are some significant changes.
Chicago’s Inactives
QB - Tyson Bagent (Emergency third QB)
CB - Josh Blackwell
RG - Nate Davis
WR - Equanimeous St. Brown
RB - D’Onta Foreman
DE - Khalild Kareem
Ja’Tyre Carer is expected to start at right guard in place of Davis, and there’s this nugget about Roschin Johnson...
Roschon Johnson expected to see more playing time today. He impressed in limited time last week.— Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) September 17, 2023
He’s also the #Bears best pass blocker out of the RB’s. https://t.co/4aMdfvLlgR
Tampa Bay’s inactives
CB - Carlton Davis
DT - Calijah Kancey
LB - SirVocea Dennis
TE - Payne Durham
RB - Ke’Shawn Vaughn
T - Brandon Walton
OLB - Markees Watts
Once we get closer to kickoff, this will be your open thread to talk Bears-Bucs all game long.
