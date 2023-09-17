Bears vs. Buccaneers Inactives: D’Onta Foreman is out, Chase Claypool is in

The inactive lists are out from both the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for today’s game in hot and steamy Florida, and there are some significant changes.

Chicago’s Inactives

QB - Tyson Bagent (Emergency third QB)

CB - Josh Blackwell

RG - Nate Davis

WR - Equanimeous St. Brown

RB - D’Onta Foreman

DE - Khalild Kareem

Ja’Tyre Carer is expected to start at right guard in place of Davis, and there’s this nugget about Roschin Johnson...

Roschon Johnson expected to see more playing time today. He impressed in limited time last week.



He’s also the #Bears best pass blocker out of the RB’s. https://t.co/4aMdfvLlgR — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) September 17, 2023

Tampa Bay’s inactives

CB - Carlton Davis

DT - Calijah Kancey

LB - SirVocea Dennis

TE - Payne Durham

RB - Ke’Shawn Vaughn

T - Brandon Walton

OLB - Markees Watts

Once we get closer to kickoff, this will be your open thread to talk Bears-Bucs all game long.

