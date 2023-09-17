NFL Week 3 Odds: Chiefs are favored by 13 points against the Bears

Some early week two NFL odds are trickling in from our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the (0-2) Chicago Bears are a thirteen-point underdog against the (1-1) Kansas City Chiefs. The over-under point total for the game is 47.5, with the moneyline at +500 for the Bears and -700 for the Chiefs.

Chicago is coming off their twelfth consecutive regular-season loss, this time 27 to 17 against the Bucs, while the Chiefs bounced back after a season-opening loss to the Lions to beat the Jags, 17 to 9.

This game was circled as an L for the Bears by most pundits once the schedule was announced, and with the way they’ve looked in two games, this could get out of hand before halftime.

Thirteen points is a big spread for an NFL contest, but it feels like it might be too small. The Chiefs must be licking their chops at the thought of taking on this Bears team.

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champs, they haven’t had a losing season since Andy Reid took over in 2013, and they have one of the best quarterbacks in the game today. The Bears just had Baker Mayfield shred their defense for 317 yards passing, so what will Patrick Mahomes do?

The WCG crew will make their picks in a few days, but how do you see this week three matchup playing out?