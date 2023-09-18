The Chicago Bears have disappointed for two straight weeks, and there hasn't been much positive to come out of either game. It was hard to keep it balanced after the Green Bay loss, and dropping their week two game to the Buccaneers presents another challenge to maintain our even keel.

But we took a day to cool down, went over our notes, rewatched the game, listened to the pressers, and now we'll spend some time with you guys talking Bears at 6:00 p.m. (CT), so do join us for our weekly therapy session.

Check out the video version here, or come hang out with us live on 2nd City Gridiron.

Here's our usual bullet point outline of Bear & Balanced.

Intro: We'll both share some general thoughts about the game.

We'll both share some general thoughts about the game. Trench Tribute: This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game.

This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game. Sweet Tweets: We're both active on social media — so be sure you're all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week.

We're both active on social media — so be sure you're all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game.

This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game. The Fields Report : We talk about quarterback Justin Fields before we take our commercial break.

: We talk about quarterback Justin Fields before we take our commercial break. The 3 Bears: You all know the story of the Three Bears, so in this porridge-themed portion of the show, we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Packers.

You can also listen to the podcast version here or download it wherever you get your pods:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and turn those notifications on so you never miss when we go LIVE!