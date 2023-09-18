The Bear’s Den, September 17, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears report card: Grading Justin Fields, offense, defense in loss vs. Bucs – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears fixed none of their Week 1 issues and you could argue things got worse in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Bucs. Bears Insider Josh Schrock delivers a...

Instant reactions: Bears blown up by the Buccaneers in Week 2 - CHGO - The Chicago Bears played horribly on Sunday in Tampa Bay, yet still had a chance for a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. You know what happened next. Chase Claypool took a bad penalty, Justin Fields threw an awful pick six and the Bears were handed a 27-17 loss to drop them to 0-2

Chase Claypool explains Week 1 problems, meeting with Bears’ brass – NBC Sports Chicago- Chase Claypool viewed Sunday’s game vs. the Bucs as a “step in the right direction” after people were “dragging him though the mud” following the Bears’ loss to...

Bears observations: Justin Fields, offense struggle in loss vs. Bucs – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense are in complete disarray after Sunday’s horrid outing in Tampa, and there doesn’t seem to be an easy fix.

Haugh: Did Fields, Bears lose more than a football game? - Late in the game Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, with the Bears 93 yards away from possibly stealing a win they didn’t deserve, did anybody in Chicago really believe Justin Fields could pull it off?

Bernstein: Bears are just a mess - There’s plenty of blame to be shared by all parties in the Bears’ ugly 0-2 start, but it’s painfully obvious that quarterback Justin Fields isn’t improving quickly enough.

Holmes: ‘It’s not happening fast enough’ for Justin Fields - Bears quarterback Justin Fields had another rough game Sunday as Chicago dropped to 0-2 with a 27-17 loss at Tampa Bay. Fields posted a 61.1 passer rating and threw a pick-six that ended the Bears’ hopes of a comeback.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson suffers foot injury - Bears safety Eddie Jackson suffered a left foot injury during Chicago’s game at Tampa Bay on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The team then ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Three takeaways from the Bears’ loss to the Buccaneers - Chicago Sun-Times - Breaking down Baker Mayfield’s passer rating, Cairo Santos’ field goals and the Bears becoming big underdogs Sunday:

A screen? Really? Bears go with their ‘gut’ and fail - Chicago Sun-Times - “It’s great when it works,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “And when it doesn’t everybody’s gonna criticize.”

Bucs’ Mike Evans teaches Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson some hard lessons - Chicago Sun-Times - The highly regarded second-round draft pick was unbowed after Evans burned him for a 70-yard reception and a 32-yard touchdown in a six-catch, 171-yard day Sunday. “I knew it was coming. Every game I know it’s coming. ... I just got to be better,” he said.

What’s the worst that could happen? The Bears answered it Sunday. - Chicago Sun-Times - A bad play call, an interception and a 27-17 downer against the Buccaneers.

Bears WR Chase Claypool takes ‘step in right direction’ vs. Buccaneers after turbulent week - Chicago Sun-Times - Claypool had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in the 27-17 loss.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Mike Evans fought through the heat to have a huge game - NBC Sports - Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was hot on Sunday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cowboys assistant coach Sharrif Floyd faints on sideline but is OK - NBC Sports - The Cowboys had a brief scare on the sideline as Micah Parsons was returning what initially was ruled a 37-yard touchdown but later overturned to a fumble recovery at the Jets 37.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

2023 NFL week two: Chicago Bears disappoint on a sunny Tampa Bay Sunday - Windy City Gridiron - It looked like a beautiful day in Tampa Bay as the Bears struggled to protect their quarterback and failed to execute on both sides of the ball.

Bears vs. Buccaneers Postgame Podcast: What went wrong in Tampa Bay? - Windy City Gridiron - Where are you at on Justin Fields?

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.