Live Like Roo: Week 3’s Touchdown For Tails Featured Pet Organization Of The Week

The 2023 NFL regular season is in full swing, and unfortunately, the Chicago Bears have yet to win a game through two weeks. With that being said, the first year of Touchdown For Tails has been a great success. A big thank you to DaWindyCity Productions for their tweet last week that provided an extra reach of awareness to our cause. It resulted in a very successful Week 2 for Players For Pits, and we hope to see the continued success. As always, I’ll provide a breakdown of how we’ll do things to help support each local Chicago area rescue.

Each week, we will be featuring a new rescue. Within that week, you’ll have a few options to “bet” on. Now, when I say bet, what I really mean is how much you’re willing to donate to the featured animal rescue organization of the week. Here’s how it’ll work.

A Chicago Bears win = $25 donation Three-to-five Prop Bets: Hitting on the prop = $10 donation. Missing on the prop= $5

Ultimately, what I would like to do is make the Bears winning on the field as rewarding to our featured rescues as possible! Those of you who donate nine (or more) times throughout the season will be entered into a drawing at the end of the season to win a Chicago Bears Nike “Game” Jersey. The player and sizing will be of your choice. For each Chicago Bears win, I will personally donate $25. I will also choose one prop bet (brought to you by Draft Kings) that I will also “bet” on.

The ultimate goal of this is to get Bears fans more involved with the community around them. Football season is already the best time of year, so why not make it a little better by helping become a solution to a growing problem around the country? Every single dollar donated on a weekly basis will go directly to that featured rescue.

Week 2 "Things to bet on"

Game: Chicago Bears (+13) over the Kansas City Chiefs (-13) ($25 donation if the Bears win)

Non-Bettors Bets: ($10 donation for a win or $5 for a loss)

1. WR D.J. Moore to Surpass 100 yards receiving

2. TE Cole Kmet to score the Bears’ first touchdown

Prop Bets: ($10 donation for a win or $5 for a loss)

1. Game Total Points: Over 49 (-110)/Under 49 (-110)

2. Longest Touchdown: Bears (+170)/Chiefs (-200)

3. Total Game Touchdowns: 6 (+330)

Touchdown For Tails Week 2 Rescue of the Week: Live Like Roo

Address: 617 East Golf Road

Contact: https://www.livelikeroo.org/contact-us

Website: https://www.livelikeroo.org

Where To Donate: https://www.livelikeroo.org (The top right box that says “Donate)

Live Like Roo is an awesome charitable foundation that helps pet parents through their animal’s cancer diagnosis and treatment. Whether it’s financial support or emotional support, they are a great resource to have behind you as you’re dealing with such a tough situation.

LLR has partnered with Boulevard Vet in the Chicago area to help provide as much help to local pet parents as possible. They are also very knowledgeable and put in the research to help pet parents around the country find the proper resources to get their animals the best of care. Not only do they assist with dogs but they help with cats, rabbits, ferrets, and horses too. This foundation is one of the least restrictive pet cancer support organizations in the world.

Their mission statement below will give a better idea of how they help during these tough times.

“We are a 501c3 that assists animals through a cancer diagnosis by providing financial and emotional support to their owners. Our reach is worldwide, but we are based in Chicago. Since 2016, we have granted millions to families going through one of the most difficult times of their lives. We send cancer care packages to animals with a cancer diagnosis. The care packages include a blanket, a tennis ball, toys, treats, a McDonald’s gift card-all of the things that Roo, the rescue dog, loved.

Our goal is to inspire others to live every day like it is your last-Live Like Roo.”

As always, if you are looking to volunteer, there are many great opportunities to help. For more information, please visit their website.

More Resources For How To Get Involved

As a country, we have a homeless animal crisis on our hands that only seems to be getting worse by the day. Stray animals are found every day. With the volatility of the job market, more families are losing their homes and can no longer care for their pets. The list of reasons contributing to this issue runs long. That’s where we can all come in. Whether you want to volunteer, foster, or simply donate, it all makes a difference. For our family, getting involved with animal rescue has been a rewarding experience. While we might not always have the time to foster or volunteer our time, there are many ways to make an impact. Below are three links to check out if this is something you or your family might be interested in doing.