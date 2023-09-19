Stock up, stock down: Bears-Bucs

Two weeks into the season and it truly feels like old times.

Nothing’s changed. And I mean nothing.

The new and improved offense is just about nowhere to be seen, Justin Fields hasn’t made any progress and if anything, has somehow possibly gotten worse.

The offense is certainly worse and the defense has shown very little signs of life.

The Chicago Bears are 0-2 and have barely looked competitive for more than one or two quarters of those.

Things are about to get worse with a trip to visit the reigning Super Bowl champs up next. It very well appears to be getting worse before getting better.

Let’s try and find some positives to talk about.

Stock up

Cairo Santos, K - If we’re starting with the kicker, you know it’s bad. Santos is perfect on the season. That’s the best thing I can say about him so far.

DJ Moore, WR - Good things happened when they threw to him. He had his first 100-yard game as a Bear. Those are the good takeaways. The bad was they did not throw it at him enough. The baffling part to me was that they went almost two whole quarters without seemingly looking his way more than once or twice. When they finally did? They scored.

Rasheem Greene, DL - His stat line wasn’t much (1 tackle) but he came up with a big field goal block and I think that deserves a mention.

Stock down

Justin Fields, QB - Look, I don’t know that it’s over or that it’s time to full-on panic. It’s been two games. There are some other things that are alarming here, including the playcalling. However, at some point, we have to start talking about the reality. The reality is that it’s Justin Fields’ third season in the NFL and we’re still talking about him holding the ball too long, taking bad sacks, not seeing the field well, missing big plays and not anticipating. These were the things that should be improving at this point in his career. The panic button is out and on the table, but I’m not smacking it, yet.

Tyrique Stevenson, CB - Rookie DBs are going to take their lumps, we knew it coming in when the Bears made it clear he was going to be a starter. And it wasn’t all on Stevenson, but he got bested a few times by Mike Evans. Evans is one of the best in the league though. Stevenson got burned on Evans’ 73-yard catch and run and his touchdown, plus a couple of other times.

Matt Eberflus, head coach - There are so many options for this third spot, but I am going with the man in charge. Eberflus has led this team to 12 straight losses. It’s ugly. There’s little improvement. There were reports last week that Halas Hall was “shaken” by the Packers game. That’s on the head coach. You gotta lead. You gotta inspire faith that you’re on the right track. Coming out and saying “There was some good” on Monday, wasn’t it.

Who is on your up and down list this week? What has you most angry?