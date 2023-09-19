Bears Reacts Survey Week 3: How confident are you in the team’s direction?

This has been a brutal start to a season for the Chicago Bears. They haven't started 0-2 since 2017 (John Fox's last year), and with the Kansas City Chiefs up next, they are staring at a likely 0-3 start. I can't see any way the Bears pull off an upset in K.C., and then they'll host the Broncos for week four. So for those scoring at home, Chicago hasn't had an 0-4 start since 2000 (Dick Jauron's first year).

General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are two games into their second season, and they've presided over the worst stretch of Bears football in the franchise's history with 12 consecutive losses. Last year was a tear-down year, so their 3-14 record wasn't a shocker, but this season, we are supposed to start seeing the team make strides.

Two games is a small sample size, but this team looks broken. Justin Fields, who was voted a top 100 player by his peers after his 2022 performance, is clearly not the same guy. The Bears aren't going to turn things around unless Fields turns things around.

Is it likely?

I don’t know.

But it could happen.

A 0-2 team has made the playoffs in seven of the last ten years, and last year's Lions' squad rebounded from a 1-7 start to finish 9-8.

Fields needs to get on the same page as offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and Getsy needs to start putting his QB in a better position to succeed. This year should have been what worked in 2022 — i.e., the running game — with some more passing opportunities sprinkled in. Instead, Getsy has called 83 pass plays in two games. Ten of which resulted in sacks, and seven more Fields bailed out and scrambled.

And did you realize the Bears have only called a run to a tailback 30 times in two games?

In 2022 the #Bears passed the ball 43.81% of the time, which was the least in the #NFL, but so far through 2 weeks, they're 7th in the league by passing it 62.81%.



Luke Getsy has over-corrected the imbalance by stripping away the only aspect of the offense that worked, the run. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) September 20, 2023

I'm fine if the designed QB runs are kept to a minimum, but where are the zone reads? Fields' athleticism puts the conflict defender in a tough situation, which creates creases for whoever gets the football. And where are the RPOs? Again, the threat of Fields as a runner opens passing windows because it looks like a read option until he pulls it and fires a pass.

Getsy has to change, but Fields also has to play better.

This week, they have an uphill climb against the defending champs, but just give me some cohesion on offense. Let the offensive linemen fire out, stick with the run a bit more, and get Fields on the move.

And when the Bears are on defense, just try to limit... ah, who am I kidding? Chicago's D is gonna get torched by Patrick Mahones.

The Bears have now allowed 25+ points in 12 straight games, including last season. The NFL record is 13.



They play the Chiefs next week. pic.twitter.com/I7wJYuxW2n — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 20, 2023

