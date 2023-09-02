The Bear’s Den, September 2, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I'm starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones gave hilarious scouting report of new Bears OL Dan Feeney - USA Today Chicago Bears - Jones, who was teammates with Feeney for several seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, gave a hilarious scouting report of Feeney. “Loves football. And he loves beer.” Tight end Cole Kmet later chimed in: “I can confirm the latter for sure.”

Bears bring back safety A.J. Thomas on practice squad - USA Today Chicago Bears - Thomas made the initial 53-man roster, but he was waived in a corresponding move after the team claimed former Rams safety Quindell Johnson off waivers. After clearing waivers, Thomas made it back to the team on the practice squad.

Can Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and his HITS principle build off year 1? - On Tap Sports Net - With the foundation laid last season, can Matt Eberflus and his Chicago Bears use their tenacity to compete for the NFC North?

Schrock: Brisker’s ‘wait and see’ status not ideal as Bears prepare for Packers – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are relatively healthy heading into Week 1, but the status of safety Jaquan Brisker looms large as the opener against the Packers approaches.

‘Inside The NFL’ Adds Ryan Clark As Host, Channing Crowder, Jay Cutler, Chad Johnson And Chris Long As Analysts – Deadline - The CW Network and NFL Films have set a cast of former football stars for the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning weekly studio series Inside the NFL.

If Dan Feeney fits with Chicago Bears there’s a good reason - Sports Illustrated Chicago - Bears News, Analysis and More - Former Chicago area prep standout sang the Super Bowl shuffle at a young age and even sports a classic Chicago Bears ‘Superfan’ look.

Chicago Bears find more edge versatility with Khalid Kareem - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More - Khalid Kareem comes to Bears with playoff experience from his time with the Cincinnati Bengals and edge versatility.

Is this a make-or-break season for Justin Fields? - ESPN Video - Courtney Cronin explains why there’s pressure on Justin Fields heading into his third season with the Bears.

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears QB talks 2023 expectations in sitdown - Chicago Tribune - In a lengthy sitdown with the Tribune, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields talked about his visions for the 2023 season, why his chemistry with DJ Moore has been so natural and how he’s refining his leadership responsibilities in a pivotal year.

Chicago Bears Q&A: When can this team be a serious contender? - Chicago Tribune - With the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers set to open the season Sept. 10 at Soldier Field, Brad Biggs answers your questions about the backup quarterback, the primary running back and more.

Potash’s Bears preseason review: Reason for hope, and doubt - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears should be an improved team with the additions of DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds, Darnell Wright and others — with a chance for a big leap to the playoffs in a wide-open NFC North. But there’s a long way to go after a preseason filled with uncertainty.

Agrest: Marquee adding Bears’ official TV postgame show, weeknight show with Tom Waddle - Chicago Sun-Times - Waddle, who co-hosts the afternoon show on ESPN 1000, will join host Taylor McGregor on “Bears Den,” a 30-minute show that will air on Thursdays during the season.

FTP.

Leming’s NFC North Positional Rankings: Offense - Windy City Gridiron - The 2023 NFL regular season is right around the corner, which feels like the perfect time to roll out our yearly NFC North positional rankings. This year, we’ll start on the offensive side of the ball, where things look awfully different due to one soon-to-be Hall Of Fame quarterback leaving the division.

Zimmerman: Will Nathan Peterman be QB2 for Chicago Bears behind Justin Fields? - Windy City Gridiron - Tyson Bagent’s great preseason earned him a roster spot, but is it as QB3?

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft breakdown: D2 and D3 prospects on Senior Bowl watchlist - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down the 7 non-Division I prospects on the 2024 Senior Bowl watchlist.

