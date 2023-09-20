The Bear’s Den, September 20, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Here are the worst PFF grades from the Bears in Week 2 – NBC Sports Chicago - There are plenty of suboptimal grades to go around for the Bears after Week 2. Their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road felt like a replay of Week 1....

Here’s where the Bears stand in the national power rankings – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears followed up their shortcomings from Week 1’s home loss to the Packers with a road loss to the Buccaneers. Following almost the same script — to a...

Checking the Tape: Bears @ Buccaneers - Da Bears Blog - The short version: Fields struggled mightily on Sunday, though the Bears’ offensive line and offensive coordinator certainly made their fair share of mistakes.

Bears’ Brisker: Fields ‘is going to get it done for us’ - 670 - As the Bears endured struggles in their 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, safety Jaquan Brisker pulled quarterback Justin Fields aside and gave him a hug. Brisker wanted Fields to feel the support from himself and the team.

16 former Bears nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame - 670 - Sixteen former Bears players on Tuesday were named modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024, which will be unveiled in February during Super Bowl week.

1st-and-10: Bears need to hit the easy button on Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields’ dynamic running ability gives him a higher ceiling than Mitch Trubisky, so it’s too early to give up on him. But it’s going to take the Bears time to build an offense that Fields can max out in — time that neither Fields nor Luke Getsy might have.

Ex-Bears Devin Hester, Brandon Marshall and Julius Peppers among Hall nominees - Chicago Sun-Times - Hester, the NFL’s all-time leading in return touchdowns, reached the final vote for the second-straight time last year.

NFL power rankings: No Bears buyer’s remorse — yet — after Panthers trade - Chicago Sun-Times - Bryce Young, the rookie quarterback the Bears could have drafted first overall, was not a difference-maker in the Panthers’ 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Justin Fields’ Bears a disaster after another debacle vs. Buccaneers - Chicago Sun-Times - Watching Fields play is like watching a once tricked-out rowboat slowly sink from unseen wormholes.

Justin Fields, Luke Getsy, Bears all deserve blame for early issues – NBC Sports Chicago - The conversation around Justin Fields’ struggles this season shouldn’t be black and white. Nothing is going right, and there’s plenty of blame to go around.

NFL QB Power Rankings Week 3: Justin Fields falls after Bucs game – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears offense and Justin Fields did not improve enough against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs.

Andy Reid on Travis Kelce’s two penalties: Travis was fighting Travis - NBC Sports - Travis Kelce missed the season opener with a hyperextended knee, so he was fired up to play Week 2.

Nearly 60,000 Pounds of Green Bay Ground Beef Recalled for Possible E. Coli - The Messenger - American Foods Group, LLC, is recalling around 58,281 pounds of Green Bay Dressed Beef raw ground beef

Report: Kareem Hunt to visit Browns - NBC Sports - Free agent running back Kareem Hunt had visits to the Saints, Colts and Vikings this offseason, but despite reportedly being close to signing, he never did.

Hot Take Tuesday: How low can the Chicago Bears fall? - Windy City Gridiron - The incoherent ramblings of a belligerent Bears fan

Householder's Stock up, stock down for Chicago Bears-Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Windy City Gridiron - Everything sucks and it doesn’t look like it’s about to get any better.

A Scout’s Take: Is it time for the Bears to think about a change? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel has some strong thoughts about Justin Fields and what the Bears should do here...

Leming: Live Like Roo - Week 3’s Touchdown For Tails Featured Pet Organization Of The Week - Windy City Gridiron - When the Bears win, so does our featured animal rescue of the week! Each week, we’ll feature a new Chicagoland animal rescue partner with whom we’ll team up. Whatever the amount, all donations (both time and money) are welcome. This week’s featured rescue is animal cancer support organization Live Like Roo.

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - What we’ve learned two weeks into the year

