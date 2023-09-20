Silvy: Signs that Fields would struggle existed in training camp

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

This week’s guest is the great Marc Silverman, aka “Silvy” of ESPN 1000.

Silvy brings plenty of great analysis and opinions to the table in a fantastic conversation.

He talks about the struggles of the Chicago Bears’ defense, Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy, but he also had some interesting things to say about Justin Fields and how in some ways, signs that these struggles would happen existed but nobody wanted to hear it.

“I’ve seen enough camps where I trust my eyes and know it’s just camp and we should dismiss stuff and I know when you kind of have to say to yourself, ‘Hmm, something’s wrong here,” Silvy explained. “When I walked into minicamp, I was surprised with how bad the offense looked. I filed it away,” he continued.

“I go to training camp, I watch 7 on 7s, 11 on 11s, it didn’t look good. I reported it on the air and people got mad at me. People claimed I was saying stuff for clicks or for the radio show... Bill, I was watching 7 on 7s, there’s no pass rush in 7 on 7s. Justin Fields would hold the football for five seconds before he would throw it in 7 on 7s. That’s a sack. But it goes down as a completion, and there would be some fanboy sitting in the bleachers, and they would chart it that Justin Fields went 10 of 11 in 7 on 7s. But if you really knew, he would take 5 seconds to find a guy, and the guy he would find would be a checkdown. That’s not winning offense.”

The signs were there, but nobody wanted to hear it! Silvy has more to say about Justin Fields' training camp struggles as well as plenty about the Bears organization. Check out the great conversation here on our YouTube page:

For those who would like to listen to the full podcast, you can check that out here: