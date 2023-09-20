Bears DC Alan Williams submits resignation

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned from his job Wednesday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Windy City Gridiron’s Bill Zimmerman speculated earlier in the day that Williams was not expected to return to the Bears. The defensive coordinator stepped away from the team after they lost to the Packers 38-20 in Week 1 and had not been heard from publicly since.

A spokesman with the Bears announced that previous rumors surrounding a raid of Halas Hall from law enforcement were not true. The exact circumstances surrounding his departure have yet to be released as of this writing.

Williams released a statement on his resignation shortly after the news broke:

Statement from former Bears DC Alan Williams on his resignation, effective immediately.



"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCasky family is… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 20, 2023

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCasky family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and player of which I value the relationships and camaraderie. I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.”

The team issued the following statement via their website, “Alan Williams submitted his resignation as the team’s defensive coordinator this afternoon.”

Williams joined the Bears as their defensive coordinator shortly after the team hired Matt Eberflus, with whom he coached during his time with the Colts. Williams was the defensive backs coach during his time in Indianapolis and finishes his time in Chicago after 18 games as their defensive coordinator.

Statement from an attorney working with Williams.

I spoke with Andrew M. Stroth, a sports attorney based out of Chicago who is working with former Bears DC Alan Williams. He told me Williams is resigning due to health concerns and and family issues.



"Given the false rumors and what seems to be out there on social media, I just… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 20, 2023

“Given the false rumors and what seems to be out there on social media, I just want to set the record straight that Coach Williams has some health challenges and some family issues he’s dealing with and he thought it was the right time to take a step back and deal with those issues. He has tremendous respect for the Bears organization and he just though it was the time to handle this health issue and his personal matters.”

We will update this story as it develops.