Today was a busy day at Halas Hall for the Chicago Bears, with head coach Matt Eberflus holding his usual Wednesday press conference, quarterback Justin Fields holding his presser and then having to meet the media again to clarify his remarks, and defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigning.

But there were several transactions announced as well.

They placed starting left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve with a neck injury he sustained on Sunday in Tampa Bay. He'll miss a minimum of four games and will be eligible to return to the team on Sunday, October 22, when they host the Raiders.

Head coach Matt Eberflus mentioned that Larry Borom, Ja'Tyre Carter, and ﻿starting right tackle Darnell Wright are all options to fill in at left tackle. Borom has played both sides since being drafted, Carter played left tackle in college, and Wright played on the left side early in his collegiate career.

"Larry Borom is in there," Eberflus said via the team's site. "J.T. (Carter) could take some spots out there. We really feel good about him, the way he played last week inside. Certainly athletic enough to help us out there too. We'll see where it goes."

My guess is it'll be Borom because asking Carter to kick back out after playing exclusively inside or asking their rookie 10th overall draft pick to change positions would be moronic.

The Bears also terminated quarterback Nathan Peterman's contract today, leaving Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent as the only two active QBs on the 53-man roster. That means the Bears cannot take advantage of the emergency third quarterback rule. Peterman is a good bet to return to the Bears practice squad if he doesn't get a better offer with another club.

The Bears signed offensive lineman Aviante Collins to the active roster from the practice squad, and they signed o-lineman Austen Pleasants to their practice squad.

Chicago still has one roster spot available on their 53-man roster and also on their 16-man practice squad.

On the injury front, Eberflus announced that right guard Nate Davis was back at Halas Hall after tending to a death in the family. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (illness) and safety Eddie Jackson (foot) were held out of practice, while corner Josh Blackwell (hamstring) and wideout Darnell Mooney (knee) were limited.