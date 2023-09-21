The Bear’s Den, September 21, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears QB Justin Fields cites coaching among reasons for robotic play - Chicago Sun-Times - A player trying to publicly distance himself from the way he’s coached is a line rarely crossed. It was a major development at Halas Hall on a day that had plenty of competition.

What's next for the Bears following Alan Williams' resignation as defensive coordinator - Alan Williams submitted his letter for resignation as the Bears defensive coordinator on Wednesday. Here is what's next for the team following the breaking news.

Halas Hall divide? Justin Fields says Bears’ offensive struggles ‘could be coaching’ - CHGO - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields called out the coaching staff during his Wednesday press conference and is looking to play more like himself in the Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs.

Bears’ bizarre day at Halas Hall likely will define 2023 season no matter how it ends – NBC Sports Chicago - Sept. 20 was a bizarre day at Halas Hall. From the quarterback distancing himself from the staff to Alan Williams resigning, the twists and turns will end up...

Alan Williams resigns: Who may be next Bears defensive coordinator – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will take over calling plays on defense in the interim.

Justin Fields clarifies apparent critique of Bears’ coaching staff – NBC Sports Chicago - After detailing the reason for his struggles, Justin Fields clarified that he isn't blaming the Bears' coaches and takes full responsibility for the offense's...

Bears cut Nathan Peterman, what it means for Justin Fields – NBC Sports Chicago - After Alan Williams resigned and Braxton Jones went on IR, the Bears cut backup quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Schmitz: Finding Fun in the Wake of the Coming Sunday - Da Bears Blog - Today and tomorrow I’ll try to keep things light and positive — or, as positive as they’re going to be.

Attorney: No criminal activity tied to Alan Williams' exit - 670 - In emphatic fashion as rampant speculation swirled, former Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ personal attorney stressed that Williams resigned Wednesday afternoon for his stated reason of focusing on his family and health.

Alan Williams resigns as Chicago Bears defensive coordinator - Chicago Sun-Times - Williams missed last week because of a personal issue.

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns ‘to take care of health and family’ - Chicago Sun-Times - After a week away from the team, Williams stepped down Wednesday after less than two seasons on the job.

Bears cut QB Nathan Peterman - Chicago Sun-Times - For now anyway, that leaves undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent as the No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Fields.

Bears QB Justin Fields revisits coaching comment, says ‘Put it on me’ - Chicago Sun-Times - In an unusual move, Fields asked to address the media in the locker room after his Wednesday press conference to object to what he saw as a misrepresentation of his comments.

With Halas Hall in crisis, can coach Matt Eberflus steady Bears? - Chicago Sun-Times - Embarrassing losses. Frustrated starting quarterback. Defensive coordinator suddenly resigns. Oh, and up next, the defending champion Chiefs. Welcome to Matt Eberflus’ week.

Bears putting LT Braxton Jones on injured reserve - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are putting left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve with a neck injury that he felt after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Jim McMahon: Chicago has always cared more about RBs and LBs than QBs - Chicago Sun-Times - Jim McMahon, the most famous Bears quarterback, thinks the pressure lies on other positions in Chicago.

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns - 670 - Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned from his position, the team said Wednesday afternoon. He did so to focus on his health and family, Williams said in a statement.

Justin Fields cites ‘coaching’ for causing him to overthink - 670 - Reflecting on his struggles in the team’s 0-2 start, Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday cited “coaching” for causing him to overthink on the field. Later, Fields clarified and essentially retracted that comment.

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones lands on injured reserve - 670 - Bears left tackle Braxton Jones will be placed on injured reserve with a neck injury, meaning he’ll miss a minimum of four games. The hope is he won’t miss more than a month, a source said.

Jackson sits out practice, while Bears release Peterman - 670 - Bears safety Eddie Jackson didn’t participate in practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with a left foot injury. It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined.

Rams send Cam Akers to Vikings for a swap of draft picks in 2026 - NBC Sports

- The Rams basically give a once-promising tailback away to the Vikings.

