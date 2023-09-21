Best Bets: Giants at 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in a game that looked a little more competitive when the schedule came out and not the double digit spread that we are currently staring at. The 49ers have scored thirty points in each of their first two victories on the season, both on the road. They are one of the favorites in the conference and settle in for a three game homestand against the Giants, Cardinals, and what will be one of the better games of the early season against the Cowboys in Week 5.

The Giants looked lost for the first six quarters of the season before storming back in the second half against the Cardinals and winning that game late. The Giants were a surprise playoff team a year ago with Brian Daboll resurrecting the career outlook of Daniel Jones. Can they keep this one competitive on a short week?

Last week’s Thursday Night Football game the over hit late despite all signs pointing to a low scoring game. The Giants offense started to rev up last week against the Cardinals and the 49ers offense looks good to go from the jump. I’m going to bet on both offenses to be able to put up points in the short week and to clear the over. The 49ers defense could shut down the Giants beat up offense, which would be the primary concern, but there’s a chance the 49ers could put up 30 or more again this week without a problem.

As for the ten point spread, it feels heavy. Again, the Giants were a surprise team last year and even if they were a bit of a fraud, they were well coached and can stay competitive in games they otherwise maybe shouldn’t. They were outclassed by Philly last year in two of their three meetings, but for the most part were able to keep things close. I really want to believe that they can keep this one close. The problem is the 49ers sure seem every bit the buzzsaw that the Eagles were last year and the Giants are likely playing this one without either of their starting tackles and their best skill player in Saquon Barkley. I think we kick off Week 3 with a blowout.

Picks: 49ers -10.5, Over 44

