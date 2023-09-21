Bears re-sign Nathan Peterman

The timing of this move is puzzling because just one day after cutting him, the Chicago Bears have re-signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to the 53-man roster.

Here’s what Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reported about the move.

“So here’s why the Bears cut QB Nathan Peterman yesterday and re-signed him the next day,” Finley Tweeted, “They were going to poach a player from another team’s practice squad and needed the 53-man roster spot. They didn’t get the practice squad player, so they re-signed Peterman.”

In case you missed it, yesterday, the Bears placed Braxton Jones on injured reserve and signed Aviante Collins from their practice squad, so perhaps the Bears had their eye on another team’s practice squad o-lineman.

This probably means that Peterman will go back to the QB2 role, and the emergency third quarterback rule will be back in play for the Bears and UDFA Tyson Bagent.