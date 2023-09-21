 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bear Bones: Bears vs. Chiefs preview, injury update, NFL news & more

Join us LIVE at FIVE for some Bears vs. Chiefs discussion!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Dr. Mason West, Danny Meehan
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 0-2 with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs up next, plus this week has been full of Hallas Hall drama on several levels. So, join Dr. Mason West and his usual co-host, Danny Meehan, as they get into all they can in a brand-new Bear Bones.

What’s going on with Braxton Jones on IR? How serious are the Darnell Money and Eddie Jackson injuries? Is Justin Fields overthinking? And there’s a game to preview, too!

Mason’s has a fun and loose format that is always a good time, and you can watch his latest in the video embedded below or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion with him and Danny LIVE at 5:00 p.m. Chicago time!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

The podcast version is right here:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!

