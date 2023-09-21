Thursday Injury Report: Eddie Jackson trending towards not playing vs Chiefs

With a wild Wednesday at Halas Hall behind the Chicago Bears, the team got back to business on Thursday. Practice kicked off with a playful hug between Justin Fields and Luke Getsy as Fields waved at the media.

But it wasn’t all smiles on the practice field, there were a few key players that did not participate in practice on Thursday.

First the good news, after missing last Sunday’s game against Tampa, Josh Blackwell practiced in full so he is trending towards returning this week. Lucas Patrick has recovered from his illness and was also fully back at practice. Marcedes Lewis had his usual rest day and should be available on Sunday.

For the less fortunate news, Darnell Mooney was still limited in practice, we will have to wait until later in the week to have an idea if he will be available against Kansas City.

Nate Davis is still out due to personal reasons so it would be a reasonable assumption that he will miss his second consecutive game. Eddie Jackson did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day and at this point it would certainly be trending towards Eddie Jackson not playing against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and that certainly isn’t ideal.