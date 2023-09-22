Taylor Doll's Making Monsters is all about getting to know our Chicago Bears a little better by talking with those who know them well. Her latest is all about first-year Bear defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

In this episode, she chats with Billings' former High School Football Coach, Marty Herbst, who had Billings at Waco High School, where he was not only a stand-out on the gridiron but in the weight room as well. She also talked with former Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis, whom Billings played for his first three years in the league.

Listen to Taylor's latest in the embed below for more on big #97.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

And you can check out Taylor's interview with Marvin Lewis in this video here.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!