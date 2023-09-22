How close are the Bears to rock bottom?

This has been a difficult week to be a Chicago Bears fan, but if we're being honest, it might not even be in the top five of strange things to occur in the last several years.

In no particular order, we have the fight between Olin Kreutz and Fred Miller at an FBI gun range, the police being called to Halas Hall because of Jeremiah Ratliff, the Dave McGinnis hiring fiasco, the Sam Hurd drug bust, Josh Bellamy and Tre McBride getting in a fight then Harold Jones-Quartey snitch about why, Aaron Kromer’s tearful apology after ripping Jay Cutler to a league reporter, and most of Marc Trestman’s second season.

It’s bad enough when other fanbases are taking shots at the Bears and our fandom, but now our own fans are regularly sharing memes to rip the franchise.

There hasn't been much of anything confirmed regarding Alan Williams' resignation, but regardless of the situation surrounding it, it's not ideal when a coordinator steps away during the season.

There was concern that Luke Getsy and Justin Fields had some friction after Chicago's 0-2 start and stumbling offensive performance, but yesterday, they hugged it out for all to see.

While the individual incidents may have been met with more questions than answers, the twelve losses in a row make them stand out even more.

A winning franchise can brush its shoulders off and ignore the noise, but when you're in the midst of the longest losing streak in the team's history, everything negative just adds to the momentum.

We asked you guys to vote in this week's confidence poll a couple of days ago, and these may be the lowest we've ever had to share.

We'll roll out another survey next week, so for those with no confidence in the Bears' direction, what would you need to see happen on Sunday to change your tune?

