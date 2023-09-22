Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate

What a week.

The Chicago Bears head down to face the Kansas City Chiefs. You remember the Chiefs - that’s the team that has hosted four straight AFC Championship games. Actually, it’s been five straight AFC Championship games, so many that it makes no real difference at this point. Winners of two Super Bowls in the last four years, etc. They’re a good football team that hasn’t quite hit their stride on offense yet.

This is what teams like Kansas City call a “get right” game. The Bears defense has been downright awful since the arrival of Matt Eberflus. Last year it made sense as they traded away their premiere players and, for all intents and purposes, were trying to be bad. This year is a different story as the Bears have invested in free agency and the draft at all levels of the defense. Through two games, the results have been much the same. Very little pressure from the front, an uncreative and underutilize blitz package, and plenty of yards given up with soft coverage on the back end. Good luck stopping Mahomes with that combination.

On the other side of the ball, Luke Getsy has decided to try to run an offense designed for a different quarterback and his actual quarterback has looked downright lost at times. The frozen-in-the-headlights routine has led to plenty of unnecessary sacks, resulting in a simply unproductive unit.

The pressure is on both Luke Getsy and Matt Eberflus to pull this team out of the gutter. Unfortunately, the assignment is of the highest degree of difficulty. That’s reflected in the absolute giant line of 12.5. Add in the drama with the former defensive coordinator and simply put, I just can’t make a legitimate case that the Bears can shock the world here.

What I can say is that I think they’ll score some points and they’ll give up plenty. That should be enough for the over to comfortably hit. I don’t normally bet huge lines like these in professional football games as so many games tend to stay close, but this one feels like it could get ugly, fast.

Picks: Chiefs -12.5, Over 47.5

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Check out what the rest of our writers think and make your picks below. Shoutout to our guy Sam Householder who is the #1 picker on all of Tallysight for the over/under bets through two weeks of the year!