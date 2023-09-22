The Bear’s Den, September 22, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

It will take more than a photo and hug to forget Justin Fields’ comments - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields pointed to his coaches when asked why he was, in his own words, playing “robotic

Bears defensive assistants steer clear of discussing DC Alan Williams - Chicago Sun-Times - Once they get past the Chiefs game this weekend, the Bears likely will restructure their staff and could install someone as the interim defensive coordinator.

GM Ryan Poles gives reassurances amid Bears’ multifaceted mess - Chicago Sun-Times - With the team losing, Justin Fields venting and Alan Williams exiting, Poles is trying to steer the Bears back to sanity.

Social media loves taking shots at Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - One survey says the Bears quarterback is the most criticized on X/Twitter.

Excuse Me, What Happened Yesterday? - Da Bears Blog - Happy Birthday Ryan Poles, the Chicago Bears are on fire.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Chiefs - The Bears (0-2) visit the Chiefs (1-1) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. CT. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Haugh: Wednesday was another day in Justin Fields’ education - David Haugh and Dan Wiederer of the Audacy original podcast Take The North reacted to Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ quotes about coaching that were a mess of his own making Wednesday.

Poles, Getsy, Bears throw full support behind Fields - A day after quarterback Justin Fields criticized the coaching staff for causing him to overthink on the field, the Bears threw their full support behind Fields on Thursday.

Bears drawing wrath of national media for ... well ... everything - Chicago Sun-Times - After just two games, the Bears have become a punching bag on the national media landscape, and much of it is their own doing.

Bears podcast: A week of upheaval at Halas Hall - Chicago Sun-Times - A frustrated quarterback, an assistant coach’s resignation and an 0-2 record as they prepare to face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs has made for a rough few days for the Bears.

How To Lose A Fanbase in Two Games - The Irish Bears Network - How The Bears Got Here and What Happens Next Welp, here we are again Bears fans. Unimaginative play calling. Uninspiring press conference cliches. An indecisive quarterback. As has been the case for nearly forty years, the more things change, the more they stay the same. In fairness, it usually takes more than two games for

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles isn’t panicking despite the chaos around the team - Even though the situation around the Chicago Bears has been tumultuous, general manager Ryan Poles isn’t allowing the obstacles to impact how the team operates.

Justin Fields’ ‘robotic’ remark draws telling defense from Bears teammates – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields’ teammates have his back, and agree with his assessment of his recent play. Now, it’s up to them to help him snap out of it.

Bears GM Ryan Poles discusses Justin Fields’ candid comments – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears general manager Ryan Poles understands Justin Fields’ frustration but is adamant no one in the building believes the quarterback is pointing fingers.

Justin Fields-Luke Getsy partnership will be tested after Bears’ 0-2 start – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears OC Luke Getsy wasn’t surprised or taken aback by Justin Fields’ airing of frustrations Wednesday. He believes it’s all part of his trajectory as an NFL...

Trevor Sikkema: Justin Fields won’t be great if he can’t play loose – NBC Sports Chicago - PFF’s Trevor Sikkema joins David Haugh on Football Night in Chicago to talk about Justin Fields’ comments on feeling robotic in the Bears system

Bears vs. Chiefs preview, injury update, NFL news & more - Windy City Gridiron - What’s going on with Braxton Jones on IR? How serious are the Darnell Money and Eddie Jackson injuries? Is Justin Fields overthinking? And there’s a game to preview, too!

Ex-Bears coach Matt Nagy talks ‘instant gratification’ and QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Wearing Chiefs colors Thursday, Nagy was asked one of the biggest questions facing the Bears this week: generally, what can an offensive coordinator do to let his quarterback play freely?

Salo's Fantasy Football Week 3: How Bears players are expected to perform - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears travel to Kansas City this Sunday, and Fantasy Football websites have overviews of the stars of the show.

Zimmerman: Thursday Injury Report - Eddie Jackson trending towards DNP vs Chiefs - Windy City Gridiron - Eddie Jackson did not participate in practice on Thursday increasing the odds he will not play on Sunday

Justin Fields and Luke Getsy shared the most awkward hug of the NFL season - SBNation.com - Justin, blink twice if you need help.

Wiltfong: Bears re-sign Nathan Peterman - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have a 3-man QB room again.

Householder: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs week three game preview - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears, in the midst of one of their crazier weeks in recent memory, head to Kansas City to play the Super Bowl champs

