All our Bears-Chiefs stuff is right here:

Bears vs Chiefs: Everything you need to know for Week 3

Share All sharing options for: Bears vs Chiefs: Everything you need to know for Week 3

When this game was announced, many thought it would be a good test for the up-and-coming Chicago Bears to square off with the perennial playoff-contending Kansas City Chiefs. Chicago was coming off the worst record in the NFL, while the Chiefs were coming off a Super Bowl title, but some exciting offseason moves and the expected development of Justin Fields had Bears’ fans hopeful.

Yeah, about that...

Chicago has stumbled out of the gate and has had a tumultuous week at Halas Hall. They’ve lost a franchise record 12 in a row, and fans are just hoping they aren't embarrassed in Kansas City.

It’s the NFL, so any given Sunday and all that, but things are looking bleak for the Navy and Orange.

We’ll gather up all our pre and post-game stuff in this story stream down below.

In case you missed our Bears-Chiefs preview, you can peep our Bear Bones video here, or listen to the podcast here.