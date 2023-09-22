Bears vs Chiefs Injury Report: Eddie Jackson doubtful, Nate Davis questionable

The Chicago Bears may be missing an important piece of their secondary on Sunday when facing the best quarterback in the game, as safety Eddie Jackson has been ruled doubtful with a foot injury he suffered in Tampa. He hasn’t practiced all week, so barring a miraculous recovery at tomorrow’s walkthrough, my guess is he’ll be inactive.

The Bears have also ruled right guard Nate Davis questionable after he missed yesterday’s practice with a personal matter and was limited today.

Defensive end Khalid Kareem, who has been inactive each game this season, has been ruled out with a hip injury he sustained in practice this week.

Nickleback Josh Blackwell, who missed last week’s game, is back, and receiver Darnell Mooney, who hurt his knee last week, was full go and off the report.

In case you missed it, earlier this week, the Bears placed starting left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve.

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the following.

Linebacker Nick Bolton and wideout Richie James are both ruled out, and receiver Kadarius Toney (Toe), linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (Quad), and running back Isiah Pacheco (Hamstring) are questionable. All three questionable players were limited at practice today.