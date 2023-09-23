The Bear’s Den, September 23, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Cronin: Police investigating $100K equipment theft at Soldier Field - ESPN - Chicago police are investigating the theft of $100,000 worth of maintenance equipment stolen from Soldier Field overnight Wednesday.

Soldier Field theft: Over $100K in equipment stolen from NFL stadium home to Chicago Bears football, manager says - ABC7 Chicago - In Chicago Bears news Friday, over $100K in equipment was stolen from NFL stadium Soldier Field, where the team plays.

Soldier Field Theft: Over $100,000 worth of lawn equipment stolen - WGN-TV - Chicago Police are currently investigating the theft that occured this week.

Ex-NFL wide receiver has strong faith in Chase Claypool – NBC Sports Chicago - “All Chase needs is a little confidence. Get him the ball, get him going. That’s it,” Chad Ochocinco said to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. “That boy Chase can play, man. I’m telling you!”

Bears safety Eddie Jackson (foot) doubtful to play at Chiefs - 670 The Score - Jackson suffered his left foot injury in the Bears’ 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers last Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. He didn’t practice this week, though head coach Matt Eberflus has called his prognosis “positive” moving forward.

Chicago Bears injury report: 2023 Week 3 at Kansas City Chiefs - ChicagoBears.com - Bears safety Eddie Jackson is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game in Kansas City after sitting out practice all week with a foot injury he sustained last week against the Buccaneers.

Chicago Bears final Week 3 injury report: Mixed bag vs. Kansas City Chiefs - On Tap Sports Net - Six players appeared on the Chicago Bears final Week 3 injury report with varying designations. Here’s the outlook entering a tough game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nathan Peterman, Bears’ backup QB, has unusual 24 hours - WGN-TV - The quarterback is in his second year with the Chicago Bears.

Hajduk: Greg Stroman Jr. adds versatility, wisdom to Bears defense - ChicagoBears.com - Throughout an up-and-down NFL career, cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. has learned the value of both perseverance and preparedness, traits he now utilizes to help the Bears secondary.

Matt Eberflus acknowledges ‘friendship’ and ‘feelings’ for Alan Williams but otherwise stays mum on his mysterious resignation - 670 The Score - Eberflus and Williams had worked together in Indianapolis for four years, with Eberflus serving as Colts defensive coordinator and Williams as the safeties coach. Eberflus trusted Williams to help instill his defensive identity with the Bears.

Matt Eberflus: Bears giving Alan Williams privacy in personal situation – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears’ Matt Eberflus said Friday that the organization is simply respecting Alan Williams’s privacy and not to read further into the situation

Matt Eberflus Bridges Troubled Water - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - The Bears feel they’ve dealt sufficiently with the Alan Williams resignation and Justin Fields’ comments about coaching. They’re moving on, whether anyone wants to know more about it or not.

Cronin: Eberflus ‘Natural fit’ to call plays again; Fields was being ‘leader’ - ESPN - Bears coach Matt Eberflus says it was a “natural fit” for him to take over the defensive playcalling and called Justin Fields’ controversial comments about the team’s coaching an example of the quarterback acting as a leader.

How Bears’ Matt Eberflus handled Justin Fields’ Luke Getsy comments – NBC Sports Chicago - After hearing Justin Fields’ full comments on the offense, Matt Eberflus checked in to make sure his quarterback and offensive coordinator are in a good place and on the same page.

Bears OC Luke Getsy responds to Justin Fields’ coaching comments - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy talked about quarterback Justin Fields’ recent comments about coaching.

Brooks: Is Justin Fields on borrowed time as Bears’ QB? - NFL.com - Is Justin Fields on borrowed time as the Bears’ starting quarterback? In the Scout’s Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores a hot-button issue in Chicago. Plus, Eric Bieniemy’s early impact on the Commanders and a fascinating innovation in special teams.

Well, it’s been a tough week for the Chicago bears. So bad someone robbed them… They didn’t take the offensive playbook though, because that actually would’ve helped them. People don’t ever steal the stuff you need them too. @minakimes @danorlovsky7 & @LauraRutledge get it!!… pic.twitter.com/CmwQ0RTqnV — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 22, 2023

Sheridan: Thieves steal $100k in equipment from Soldier Field at night - Chicago Tribune - The expensive equipment stolen overnight did not belong to the Chicago Bears, a stadium spokesperson said.

Hoge’s Bears Things: Why Justin Fields’ footwork is unlikely to change - CHGO Bears - Obviously much was made this week of Justin Fields’ comments on his own play and how it has been impacted...

Finley: Bears WR Darnell Mooney on Justin Fields uproar ‘It’s Week 2. Chill out’ - Chicago Sun-Times - It was no surprise Friday when Mooney stuck up for Fields, who, two days earlier, had singled out coaching for a reason he felt he was playing too robotic — and later tried to chide the media for reporting his very words.

Potash: Matt Eberflus ‘respecting space’ for former DC Alan Williams - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus didn’t have much to say personally about Williams, who resigned suddenly Wednesday. But he indicated the organization has been in touch with Williams to offer support. “We just said, ‘if you need anything, we can help you. Let us know.’”

Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy sees growth in quarterback Justin Fields - CHGO Bears - “There’s a few plays in the game that he wishes he had different reactions,” Getsy said. “He refers to them as instincts, let his instincts take over, right?”

Sullivan: Chicago Bears are in crisis-management season - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears are back in crisis mode, a familiar place for the McCaskey family.

Finley: After hell week, no one is coming to save the Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are at their lowest point since, well, the last low point. But what makes this week particularly disturbing is this: the changes Bears fans clamored for in recent years have already been made.

Lieser’s Real antidote to Bears QB Justin Fields’ frustrations? Play way better - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields has thrown two touchdown passes and three interceptions for a 70.7 passer rating as the Bears sit 0-2.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

‘That’s in the past:’ Matt Nagy talks about facing the Bears this week with Chiefs - WGN-TV - The current Chiefs offensive coordinator was the head coach of the Bears from 2018-2021.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cordarrelle Patterson questionable for Sunday - NBC Sports - Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is officially listed as questionable, but he’s looking to make his 2023 debut on Sunday against the Lions.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Making Monsters Chicago Bears Podcast: Getting to know Andrew Billings - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll wanted to learn more about Andrew Billings, so she talked with his high school coach and first NFL head coach.

Berckes' Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet the games in Week 3.

Infante's 2024 Bears mock draft 2.0: Sticking with Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron - Who else but WCG’s lead draft analyst to bring out a two-part mock draft series for the Bears’ early 2024 draft hopes?

Keys to the game roundtable: Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Windy City Gridiron - Coming off the wildest week of news and press conferences in a couple of years, the Bears have to go on the road and face the Super Bowl champs.

Wiltfong: How close are the Bears to rock bottom? - Windy City Gridiron - This week’s SB Nation Reacts confidence survey for the Bears was as low as I can remember.

Wiltfong's Bears vs Chiefs Injury Report: Eddie Jackson doubtful, Nate Davis questionable - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the final injury report for the Bears and Chiefs in advance of their game this Sunday.

Zimmerman: Matt Nagy’s time with Chicago Bears perhaps wasn’t as bad as we thought - Windy City Gridiron - After examining the current state of the Chicago Bears, perhaps Nagy deserves a little less blame for his time here.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.