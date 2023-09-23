Best Bets: Bears Chiefs Prop Bets

The best thing going for the Chicago Bears coming into this season was the potential connection between Justin Fields and DJ Moore. That connection missed the opener but showed up in a big way in Week 2, as predicted in this space. The prop betting hasn’t caught on yet, so we’re going to continue to take free money when it’s on the table and grab both DJ Moore receptions over 3.5 and the yardage prop of over 44.5.

If D’Onta Foreman continues to be part of the inactives for Chicago, that consolidates touches between Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. With the Bears most likely facing a negative game script, each should see opportunities in the passing game. With incredibly modest receiving props, I’ll take both to go over their mark with over 8.5 receiving for Herbert and over 10.5 for Roschon.

Finally, on the other side of things, Travis Kelce sounds like he’s fully recovered from the knee injury. This is a “get right” game for Kansas City but it’s also Kelce’s first action of the year and undoubtedly they will revert to making him the straw that stirs the drink. With Kyler Gordon out and Eddie Jackson dealing with an injury, it will be interesting to see how the Bears can slow Kelce down. My guess is they can’t, so I’ll take Kelce’s yardage prop.

Bonus pick: I like what Mike McDaniel is doing down in Miami. He was Kyle Shanahan’s rushing game guru for years and he’s proven just how good he is at creating free yards in the run and pass game. Raheem Mostert is the preferred back on this team and I’d expect him to be able to break off an explosive run or two down in the Miami heat. Give me both the longest rush over 14.5 yards and the rushing total over 60.5.

Picks: DJ Moore Over 44.5 yards and Over 3.5 receptions, Roschon Johnson Over 10.5 receiving yards, Khalil Herbert Over 8.5 receiving yards, Travis Kelce Over 72.5 receiving yards, Raheem Mostert Over 14.5 longest rush and Over 60.5 rushing yards.

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)