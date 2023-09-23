Bears place Khalid Kareem on injured reserve, rule Eddie Jackson out

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears placed defensive end Khalid Kareem on injured reserve with a hip injury he sustained in practice. The Bears claimed Kareem on waivers before the season started, and he was inactive for the first two weeks of the season.

Chicago also downgraded safety Eddie Jackson to out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He hadn’t practiced with an injured foot from last week’s game in Tampa, but the good news is that he’s not heading to IR.

The Bears also bolstered its roster by elevating defensive lineman Daniel Hardy and safety A.J. Thomas from the practice squad for gameday.

The club now has one available spot on the 53-man roster and one spot on the 16-man practice squad.

Bears vs. Chiefs is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, with the inactive lists due 90 minutes before kickoff.