Bears vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It's game day, and the 0-2 Chicago Bears face their toughest challenge yet, the 1-1 Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. K.C. hasn't dominated like many thought to start their 2023 season, but we're still talking about Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Andy Reid. They'll shake it off and find their groove eventually, and hopefully, it's not this week against the Bears.

Here's everything you need to know to prepare for the Bears vs. Chiefs game!

GAME INFO

The Bears play in Kansas City, Missouri, at 3:25 p.m. (CT) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The weather is expected to have "intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 81F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph."

TELEVISION

The game will be aired on FOX with their number one broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call, and if you live in the red of this 506 Sports map, then you get the Bears game.

RADIO

This season, there is a new radio home for the Bears as ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2) is the new flagship! Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will still be in the booth, but Jason McKie will serve as the new sideline reporter.

Spanish language broadcast can be found on LATINO MIX 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos (play-by-play) and Miguel Esparza (analyst) on the call.

This week's Bears game can be heard on SiriusXM channels 135, 385 & 805.

PREVIEWS

Our WCG team has a bunch of Bears vs. Chiefs previews that you can find in this week's story stream here.

We had a double dip of Dr. Mason West on our preview shows this week. He sat in on Lester's T Formation Conversation here:

And his regular Thursday Bears preview with Danny Meehan is here:

ODDS

The Bears are a 12.5-point underdog, according to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under for the game at 48. For the record, I took the Chiefs and the over.

POSTGAME

Join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel after the game ends with our new postgame host, Bill Zimmerman, and our new postgame show, Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! Once the show wraps, we'll publish it on our podcast channel.

**Jacob Infante will sit in as guest host as Bill has a prior commitment!

Our day-after Bears game recap, Bear & Balanced, will be at 6:00 on Monday night, so join Jeff Berckes and Lester Wiltfong for their cooled-down review on 2nd City Gridiron. Once they press stop on the show, you can catch the audio on our podcast channel.

Plus, we'll have several articles here at WCG breaking down the game that you can find in our Bears vs. Chiefs story stream.

