Bears vs. Chiefs Inactives

The inactive lists are out from both the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs for today’s game, and there aren’t any surprises this week.

Chicago’s Inactives

QB - Tyson Bagent (Emergency third QB)

S - Eddie Jackson

WR - Equanimeous St. Brown

RB - D’Onta Foreman

S - A.J Thomas

DL - Daniel Hardy

Kansas City’s inactives

LB - Nick Bolton

CB - Nic Jones

DE - BJ Thompson

OL - Wanya Morris

T - Lucas Niang

DT - Keondre Coburn

Once we get closer to kickoff, this will be your open thread to talk Bears-Chiefs all game long.

This is now the open thread for today’s game, so if you were looking for the inactives just scroll down.

Keep in mind all open threads are rated WCG-MA, so enter at your own risk!

Join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel after the game ends with our new postgame show, Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! Today’s show will have a guest host as Bill Zimmerman had a previous commitment, so come hang out with Jacob Infante and bring your questions! Once the show wraps, we’ll publish it on our podcast channel.