The latest on the Alan Williams situation

Specifics about the Alan Williams resignation have yet to fully come out, but this morning, two prominent NFL insiders shared what they have learned about the former defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears.

“I’m told it was not criminal activity, but it was inappropriate,” reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “and the Bears’ HR department was involved in the decision for Alan Williams to step aside.”

You can check out Schefter’s soundbyte here from Awful Announcing.

"I'm told it was not criminal activity, but it was inappropriate, and the Bears' HR department was involved in the decision for Alan Williams to step aside."- Adam Schefter pic.twitter.com/zWIxTGpWd4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

Behaving inappropriately at the workplace, with the HR department involved, would explain why general manager Ryan Poles and the coaching staff have been so vague in their statements about Williams.

However, head coach Matt Eberflus has been more forthright with the players, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Coach ‘Flus went to each position group’s meeting room and discussed Williams’ resignation while shooting down all the “crazy rumors” that popped up on social media. He informed them that he’d be the defensive play caller moving forward while taking questions from the players in an “honest, frank discussion.”

Rap said that Eberflus told him he believes “this will be a galvanizing moment for the Bears.”

That segment can be heard here from Rapoport, along with some Justin FIelds stuff.

From @NFLGameDay: Inside the #Bears various situations this week... from Justin Fields to the resignation of DC Alan Williams. pic.twitter.com/Tg6KvtjD11 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

The Athletics’ Dianna Russini wrote about the Bears earlier today as well.