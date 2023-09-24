Most of the week four NFL odds are out, and the Denver Broncos, a team that just gave up 70 points and 726 total yards of offense, are favored to beat the Chicago Bears by 2.5 points.

This game is in Chicago, and our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook have the winless Bears as the underdog against the winless Broncos.

I can't blame them.

The Bears have looked directionless in all three games, with their latest embarrassment coming in K.C. with a 41 to 10 drubbing.

In what has been a recurring theme this year, the loss isn't the bad part; it is the way they are losing.

Everyone expected the defending champion Chiefs to win today, but the Bears just rolled over and played dead. There's nothing this team can do right. Not one aspect of this team is clicking.

We're not even a quarter of the way into the season, and many of our fans are waiting for the coaching staff to get fired, the third-string quarterback to play, and watching the 2024 draft order.

This is life as a Bears fan.

For those curious, the over/under for the Bears-Broncos game is currently 45.5, with the moneyline for Denver at -148 and for Chicago it's +124.

The WCG crew will make their picks in a few days, but how do you see this game playing out?