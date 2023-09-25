One of my favorite movie lines is, "Well, you can wish in one hand and crap in the other and see which gets filled first!"

If we substitute "hope" for "wish," that encapsulates our Chicago Bears fandom.

Every offseason, there's hope.

Then comes disappointment.

Every few years, there's a firing.

Hope returns, but eventually, disappointment does too.

And the cycle repeats.

It's getting harder and harder to maintain some balance when talking about a Bears team that has lost a franchise record thirteen consecutive games, so when you tune in to tonight's show, it may not be as balanced as usual.

Sunday's loss wasn't a shocker, but I really thought this team would come together after such a challenging week and play better. I'm just looking for a pulse from this team. And by team, I'm including the coaching staff in that as well. But there's plenty of blame for the crappy product on the field, so let's trace it all the way to the top.

Kevin Warren has been team president for less than a year, and I hope (there's that word again) that he has full authority to shape this franchise how he sees fit. I have doubts, as there are rumors that he's just the guy to get the stadium deal finalized.

I hope (sigh) that's not true, and Warren is the number one football decision-maker in the organization. He may not be the right man to turn this franchise around, but he needs to sink or swim on his own. If he rides with general manager Ryan Poles, then so be it, but that needs to be his call. We've seen what a mess this franchise has been previously, so it's best the family stays as far away as possible and trust their president to run the show.

Check out Jeff and me on Bear & Balanced here, or come hang out with us live on 2nd City Gridiron at 6:00 p.m. (CT).

Here's our usual bullet point outline of Bear & Balanced.

Intro: We'll both share some general thoughts about the game.

We'll both share some general thoughts about the game. Trench Tribute: This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game.

This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game. Sweet Tweets: We're both active on social media — so be sure you're all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week.

We're both active on social media — so be sure you're all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game.

This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game. The Fields Report : We talk about quarterback Justin Fields before we take our commercial break.

: We talk about quarterback Justin Fields before we take our commercial break. The 3 Bears: You all know the story of the Three Bears, so in this porridge-themed portion of the show, we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Chiefs.

