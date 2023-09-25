Bears vs Chiefs: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears are three games into the 2023 season, and nothing about this franchise is working. Sure, there are a few players who are putting up solid individual statistics, but football is a team sport, and this team has lost a franchise record thirteen consecutive games. Nothing about their play through three games makes me think they'll win again.

Losing to the Kansas City Chiefs was expected.

Heading into the halftime locker room down 34 to 0 was not.

The Dolphins scored 70 points earlier in the day, and if K.C. hadn't pulled Patrick Mahomes midway through the third quarter, they could have come close to that.

The Chiefs had more total yards (456 to 203) and more first downs (31 to 11) while converting 71.4% of their third-down tries. They also dominated the time of possession (36:13 to 23:47) with 75 plays to just 51 for the Bears.

Let's look at the Bears' playing time breakdowns and some individual stats.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields was 11 of 22 passing for 99 yards, with 1 touchdown and 1 interception, while rushing 11 times for 47 yards. He was sacked 3 times.

D.J. Moore caught the TD pass, and in all, he had 3 receptions for 41 yards on 6 targets.

Khalil Herbert 7 rushes for 31 yards and had 2 catches for 4 yards with a lost fumble.

Roschon Johnson ran 8 times for 38 yards and caught 2 for 11 yards.

DEFENSE

T.J. Edwards had 16 tackles and 2 tackles for loss.

Rookie corner Terell Smith had 10 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 pass defended.

The Bears intercepted Chief backup QB Blaine Gabbert twice, with Jack Sanborn and Quindell Johnson getting the Bears' first takeaways this season.

Chicago's defense gave up 153 rushing yards and allowed Gabbert and Patrick Mahomes to combine for 303 yards through the air.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players who only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos hit a 21-yard field goal and his only extra point. He remains perfect on the season.

Trenton Gill punted 5 times for a 45.8-yard average, with 1 punt inside the 20-yard line. He had a net punting average of 35.2 yards due to a touchback and 33 return yards from Montrell Washington, who was fresh up from the practice squad.

Velus Jones Jr. watched 7 kickoffs go into the end zone and had a tackle.

To check out the complete Bears vs. Chiefs box score, I find that ESPN has an easy-to-navigate site, so hit that link if you want to see all the numbers.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL's Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.