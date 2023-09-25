The Bear’s Den, September 25, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

With the Bears, it can always get worse — and Sunday it did - Chicago Sun-Times - After one of the most damaging weeks the franchise has witnessed in years, the team was blown out 41-10 by the defending Super Bowl champs.

QB Justin Fields at center of debacle as Chiefs humiliate Bears 41-10 - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields had a 12.5 passer rating at halftime, while Patrick Mahomes left in the third quarter with a 41-0 lead.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson leaves Chiefs game with hamstring problem - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears were already playing without slot cornerback Kyler Gordon, who broke his hand in the season-opening loss to the rival Packers.

Halftime: Chiefs destroying Bears 34-0 as QB Justin Fields has 40 yards passing, INT - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears punted on their first three possessions and fumbled on the fourth.

Instant Reactions: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs issue the Bears a swift kick to the groin - CHGO - Welp, that was as unpleasant as a root canal. A Chicago Bears team in turmoil went down to Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday and apart from Taylor Swift showing up to root on Travis Kelce, the script went as we all thought.

Bears observations: Chiefs embarrass Bears in front of Taylor Swift – NBC Sports Chicago - With Taylor Swift in the crowd Sunday in Kansas City, the Chiefs embarrassed the Bears, leaving no doubt about which direction this season is heading.

Bears vs. Chiefs: Best players and poor performances – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and the Bears were bad bad against the Chiefs in Week 3.

Haugh: Bears are unraveling at 0-3 - 670 - The Bears’ 31-point loss to the Chiefs on Sunday was the kind of humiliation that leaves a mark on a resume and threatens to define a season.

Report: Alan Williams resigned due to inappropriate activity - 670 - Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ resignation was the result of “inappropriate activity,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday, and the Bears’ human resources department was part of the process that ended with Williams stepping down.

Cowboys stink it up against previously winless Cardinals, losing 28-16 - NBC Sports - Jonathan Gannon got his first win as the Cardinals’ head coach and Joshua Dobbs his first as a starting quarterback.

Curl: Bears hit new low in humiliating loss in front of Taylor Swift - Windy City Gridiron - To say it wasn’t the Bears day is a thing you could say about this game and since there’s nothing good to say, I guess I’ll just say that in an unnecessarily run-on sentence way.

Bears vs. Chiefs Postgame Podcast: Well, that game sucked... - Windy City Gridiron - “Well, that game sucked. Time to do the postgame show.” ~ Jacob, probably

Wiltfong: The latest on the Alan Williams situation - Windy City Gridiron - The latest on the Alan Williams situation involves "inappropriate" workplace activity.

