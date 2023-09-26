Alive Rescue: Week 4’s Touchdown For Tails Featured Rescue Of The Week

Despite the NFL regular season heading into Week 4, the Chicago Bears are still looking for their first win of 2023. It's been a rough start to the year, but that hasn't stopped us from doing great things within the Chicago-area community. This week, our fourth featured rescue is Alive Rescue. As always, here's a breakdown of how Touchdown For Tails will work.

Each week, we will be featuring a new rescue. Within that week, you'll have a few options to "bet" on. Now, when I say bet, what I really mean is how much you're willing to donate to the featured animal rescue organization of the week. Here's how it'll work.

A Chicago Bears win = $25 donation Three-to-five Prop Bets: Hitting on the prop = $10 donation. Missing on the prop= $5

Ultimately, what I would like to do is make the Bears winning on the field as rewarding to our featured rescues as possible! Those of you who donate nine (or more) times throughout the season will be entered into a drawing at the end of the season to win a Chicago Bears Nike "Game" Jersey. The player and sizing will be of your choice. For each Chicago Bears win, I will personally donate $25. I will also choose one prop bet (brought to you by Draft Kings) that I will also "bet" on.

The ultimate goal of this is to get Bears fans more involved with the community around them. Football season is already the best time of year, so why not make it a little better by helping become a solution to a growing problem around the country? Every single dollar donated on a weekly basis will go directly to that featured rescue.

Week 1 "Things to bet on" (Brought to you by DraftKings)

Game: Chicago Bears (+3) over Denver Broncos (-3) ($25 donation if the Bears win)

Non-Bettors "Bets":

Darnell Mooney to be the Bears' Leading Receiver ($10 donation if you win. $5 if you lose) Yannick Ngakoue to have one or more sacks ($10 donation if you win. $5 if you lose)

Prop Bets:

Bears total team points (21.5): Over (-102)/Under (-118) Bears total team touchdowns (2.5): Over (+110)/Under (-150) Bears to score first: Yes (+280)/No (-390)

Touchdown For Tails Week 4 Rescue of the Week: Alive Rescue

Contact: https://www.aliverescue.org/contact

Website: https://www.aliverescue.org/

Where To Donate: https://www.aliverescue.org/donate

Where to Adopt: https://www.aliverescue.org/adopt

Alive Rescue is very involved within the Chicago community. The group was founded in 2008, and in May of 2013, they opened their first location, "The Little Barn." They have nine different programs, including a parvo prevention project, Rockin' Seniors, and Paws for Hope. Their primary objective is pulling animals from high-risk situations (including shelters) and providing them a second chance for adoption. Between 2015 through 2020, they saved a whopping 1,196 animals—all of this despite troubles caused by the pandemic and multiple location challenges.

Their mission statement says it all:

"ALIVE Rescue is an animal rescue that protects the lives and the welfare of animals. We believe every animal has the right to a well-balanced, socialized, and fulfilled life. We take on the responsibility to save, rehabilitate, and place abandoned, abused, and stray animals.

We provide medical, behavioral, and physical support for animals despite their age, health, and/or breed. ALIVE Rescue promotes sustainable living and caregiving within our communities by building awareness, appreciation, and respect for all animals and the environment."

Alive Rescue has taken in dogs, cats, and even rabbits throughout the years. They currently have many animals available for adoption and are in the process of building a new sanctuary at their newest location. For more information, please visit their website.

Featured Pets of The Week (Find Adoptable Pets at: https://www.aliverescue.org/adopt)

DARRA (11-Year-Old Female)

Darra is a large 11-year-old German Shepherd Dog (85 lbs). Darra was initially rescued when she was about a year old (2013) and has made the move from Chicago to Dallas! Darra will develop a strong bond with her humans and focus most of her attention on them. She loves going on walks and chasing squirrels in the backyard. She walks well on a leash and obeys simple commands. While Darra is tolerant of young kids, she would be better suited in a home with older children. Darra loves attention and will constantly ask for pets!

LUMI (3-Year-Old Female)

Meet Lumi, a curious, energetic little lady. She loves exploring her surroundings, hopping around the house, and snacking on her favorite treats (cilantro, lettuce, and parsley). She's sweet-natured and enjoys it when you pet her nose.

Lumi can be a bit skittish when you first meet her - especially when she's in her pen. But once you gain her trust, she's very loving. She'll even play with you and sniff your face if you lie down near her.

We think Lumi will be happiest with a family who has experience with rabbits and understands not to invade her space. She'd thrive in a quiet home that has space for her to run around. We can't wait to see this friendly, adorable girl find her forever home!

BETTIE (2-Year-Old Female)

Bettie is an adventurous, playful, friendly, and curious kitty on the prowl for her forever home. Bettie is the sweetest cat in town and loves being around people and receiving attention. Bettie also has her introspective moments and likes to look out the window and watch the world.

Bettie would prefer to be around her humans rather than be left alone. Bettie is also a great accountability buddy, and she knows when it's not time to work and isn't afraid to use her influencer powers to get you to close your laptop and play with her.

Bettie loves to play and always has time for a laser pointer game. While she enjoys napping, she also loves to zoom around the house in spurts of energy (which is very entertaining!).

An ideal home for Bettie would be with someone who can give her lots of attention and cuddles. She has specifically requested someone who is home often and would like to play with her and has lots of comfy places for her to nap in.

More Resources For How To Get Involved

As a country, we have a homeless animal crisis on our hands that only seems to be getting worse by the day. Stray animals are found every day. With the volatility of the job market, more families are losing their homes and can no longer care for their pets. The list of reasons contributing to this issue runs long. That's where we can all come in. Whether you want to volunteer, foster, or simply donate, it all makes a difference. For our family, getting involved with animal rescue has been a rewarding experience. While we might not always have the time to foster or volunteer our time, there are many ways to make an impact. Below are three links to check out if this is something you or your family might be interested in doing.

Editor: We wanted this series to coincide with the Bears' improved 2023 season, but the team hasn't cooperated. But that doesn't mean we all can't chip in and help Aaron raise awareness for this cause!