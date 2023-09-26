The Bear’s Den, September 26, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears not putting stock in Broncos giving up 70 points - Chicago Sun-Times - Wisely, the Bears know not to equate what the Dolphins did to the Broncos — winning 70-20 — to what their own offense has in store for Denver on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Bears try to recalibrate expectations after blowout loss to Chiefs, 0-3 start - Chicago Sun-Times - “Next we’ve got Denver and then after that we’ve got the Commanders, and we’ve gotta find a way to win those two and not be 0-5,” wide receiver DJ Moore said. “That’s the whole message.”

Mike Martz: Time for Bears to bench QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz has never been shy about weighing in on quarterback Justin Fields.

Bears-Chiefs podcast: Yet another new low? - Chicago Sun-Times - A perfectly terrible way to end a perfectly terrible week.

Matt Eberflus feels like the Bears' offense is close to a breakthrough - Despite the Bears' offensive struggles through the first three weeks of the 2023 season, coach Matt Eberflus feels like the offense is close to a breakthrough.

10 quick thoughts: Most depressing Bears loss ever? Are you new here? - CHGO - Good morning, Chicago. She might be able to do it with bad guys, but turns out Taylor Swift cannot make bad teams good for a weekend. It's the only thing she has in common with Matt Eberflus. Let's get into it ... Most depressing loss ever? Greg Braggs Jr. suggested as much to me during

Bears snap count: Why did Justin Fields return after hit to head? – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and Tyrique Stevenson both left Sunday's game after hits to the head before re-entering shortly thereafter. What went into the decision for them...

Bears’ loss vs. Chiefs leaves locker room searching for answers they won’t find – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears had no answers after a 41-10 drubbing at the hands of the Chiefs. There were no catchy lines, fiery pep talks, or easily identifiable solutions --...

Eberflus: Fields, Bears are 'close' to breakthrough - 670 - Despite Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ prolonged struggles in an 0-3 start, coach Matt Eberflus believes Fields and the team are on the verge of a breakthrough.

Matt Eberflus says Bears are ‘real close’ to breakthrough after 0-3 start - Chicago Sun-Times - He was vague when it came to the defense defaulting and quarterback Justin Fields faltering and presented a scenario in which everything’s mostly going the way it should behind the scenes even though every Sunday brings a fresh reckoning that reveals the opposite.

Bears QB Justin Fields’ pocket full of kryptonite - Chicago Sun-Times - The stats back up what the eye test has shown since last year: Bears quarterback Justin Fields is one of the worst pocket passers in the NFL.

Bears report card: Grading Justin Fields, offense, defense vs. Chiefs – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears hoped they could tap into something in Kansas City to snap their losing streak. Instead, they put together a pitiful performance that should require...

Schmitz: Something Has To Change in Chicago, But What? - Da Bears Blog - Eventually, we may point back at September 24th, 2023 and see the day the Chicago Bears’ fortunes changed for the better.

Haugh: Bears’ culture a bigger problem than on-field issues - 670 - On the Audacy original podcast Take The North, hosts David Haugh and Dan Wiederer questioned if the Bears’ culture is more of an issue than their on-field problems.

DJ Moore: ‘Things have got to get changed’ for 0-3 Bears - 670 - Bears receiver DJ Moore is holding onto optimism amid the team’s woeful 0-3 start, but he knows the problems have to be addressed – and quickly.

Emma: Bears lacking solutions, hope as losing streak hits 13 - 670 - The Bears were embarrassed by the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in a 41-10 loss Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and Chicago is now riding a 13-game losing streak dating back to the middle of last season.

Denver Broncos: Sean Payton says there will be no firings after loss to Miami Dolphins - Mile High Report - Sean Payton met with the media today and told reporters that he would not be firing defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Colts sign Chris Lammons to practice squad after three-game suspension - NBC Sports - Chris Lammons is back in the NFL after a three-game suspension, and back with the Colts.

Bears Podcast: Well, you can hope in one hand and crap in the other... - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff & Lester are back to discuss the latest mess from the Chicago Bears and where this franchise can go from here on a new Bear & Balanced.

2024 NFL Draft: Breaking down top QBs in loaded class - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his scouting reports for the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

10 Bears Takes: This disastrous start might just be the beginning - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears continue their worst-case scenario start after a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With an (0-3) start now a reality, what else can go wrong? We’ll dive into a tumultuous week at Halas Hall and more in Week 3’s 10 Bears Takes.

Wiltfong: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the snap counts for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some of their individual statistics, and a few team stats from their 41 to 10 beatdown in K.C.

