Stock up, stock down: Bears-Chiefs

This is such a tough team to write about.

I’ve been writing for this website about the Chicago Bears for over 10 years, and I’ve been able to write about a winning team just a couple of times.

It’s exhausting, it’s emotionally draining and it’s beyond frustrating.

But here we go again.

It’s so hard to write this column after games like this. But somehow, it seems like I’ve written more after blowout losses than blowout wins. This time, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who took Chicago to the woodshed.

Stock up

Ja’Tyre Carter, OT - Say what you want, but Carter is improving and he played well on Sunday. I know it’s weird to write about this offensive line, but they are playing well. They have moments, plus they’ve played some good DLs, but it is better.

Darnell Wright, OT - Speaking of OL, their first-round pick is playing well. Can you find clips of him being pushed around by Chris Jones? Sure, but what OL doesn’t lose to Jones once in a while, let alone in their third career start? Wright is playing well and he’s only going to get better with more reps as the season goes on.

T.J. Edwards, LB - The free agent LB acquisition played very well Sunday. I know, the unit gave up 41 points, but Edwards was solid. He was credited with two tackles for loss and 17 combined tackles.

Stock down

Where do I even start?

Matt Eberflus, coach - This mess starts with him. How this squad continues to look so lost and so unprepared, is ridiculous. It doesn’t matter how the summer went, it doesn’t matter how the practices feel, when the games go like this. It’s inexcusable. Oh and he’s supposed to be a defensive coach with a solid scheme, but it’s worse than last year’s unit.

DeMarcus Walker, DE - One of the few offseason additions on the DL and Walker has shown nothing. His box score stat Sunday was one QB hit. I don’t want to put him in Al-Quadin Muhammad territory, but it sure is trending that way.

Reader’s choice - There’s so much bad here, you just go ahead and sound off in the comments. I’m sick of thinking about this game for one more minute.