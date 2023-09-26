Chicago Bears Poll of the Day: Where does blame lie for the 0-3 start?

I thought last week's Chicago Bears Reacts' results were bad, with just 7% of our fans still having confidence in the franchise's direction, but after that whistle-to-whistle beatdown in K.C., this is going to drop again.

We're all hopeful the Bears can turn this around and snap their losing streak, but through three games, we've seen dysfunction on every level of the franchise.

General manager Ryan Poles stripped this team down last year, so their awful record was expected. But this offseason, he spent some money in free agency, he made a big trade, he had draft picks, and while he put this team together with an eye toward the 2024 season, there's no way he thought his team would be this bad out of the gate.

Poles has to be disappointed in the product he sees on the field, and that's not just with the players he brought in but also with the schemes he's watching his coaches run.

The coaching on both sides of the ball has been atrocious. Each scheme seems inflexible in how they want to attack the opposition. Matt Eberflus' defense is too old-school, with his zone defenders dropping to spots and needing the quarterback to be rushed into mistakes. But with no pass rush, QBs have time to pick the zone apart. Luke Getsy's offense has spacing issues, odd protection rules, and refuses to play to his player's strengths.

The team's talent has been upgraded, but no one is making an impact. The new linebackers are collecting tackles, the new defensive linemen have a grand total of one sack, and the depth of the secondary has been tested and toasted.

There are depth problems on the o-line as well, with three different lineups in three games.

The offense's problems go deeper than the quarterback, but Justin Fields is the face of the franchise, so his mistakes are what everyone sees. He's missing open receivers, he's not able to adjust to how defenses are playing him, and he's taking too many sacks.

Vote in this week's confidence poll, but also let us know where the blame lies for Chicago's 0-3 start.

Chicago's struggles have been a national story, so this week's set of emailed Reacts questions feature one about Justin FIelds that will go to fans of all 32 teams.