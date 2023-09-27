Well, it’s that time of year: draft season is officially upon us! Every Chicago Bears fan knows that draft season typically begins in *checks notes* late September.
The Bears are 0-3 to start the 2023 NFL season, and the momentum floating around Halas Hall hasn’t quite been this low since the Marc Trestman days nearly a decade ago. The coaching staff is a mess, the roster construction is flawed, and the quarterback situation is back to being considered a liability on Chicago’s roster.
But you probably knew all that already.
Instead of moaning about the obvious negatives going on in the Bears’ organization, I’m going to highlight one aspect that’s worth getting excited about: the 2024 NFL Draft. The organization has two first-round picks, having both their own selection and the Panthers’ pick. Seeing as though both teams are 0-3 as of this writing, there’s reason to be hopeful they’ll end up with two early picks in this year’s draft.
Of course, a lot can and will change between now and next April. If you’re looking for proof, you can read my top-75 prospect big board that I published back in July to see how things have already changed.
To give all of my fellow depressed Bears fans a better understanding of what to expect in the 2024 NFL Draft, I put together my current big board consisting of my top 100 prospects in the class. Enjoy!
2024 NFL Draft top 100 prospects (Sept. edition)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Previous Rank
|1
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|USC
|1
|2
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Ohio State
|2
|3
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Georgia
|4
|4
|Olu Fashanu
|OT
|Penn State
|6
|5
|Joe Alt
|OT
|Notre Dame
|5
|6
|Drake Maye
|QB
|North Carolina
|3
|7
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|10
|8
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|CB
|Alabama
|9
|9
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|Alabama
|13
|10
|JC Latham
|OT
|Alabama
|7
|11
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|Ohio State
|8
|12
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|DL
|Illinois
|24
|13
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|Florida State
|N/R
|14
|Kalen King
|CB
|Penn State
|15
|15
|Maason Smith
|DL
|LSU
|12
|16
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|LSU
|26
|17
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Texas
|16
|18
|Laiatu Latu
|EDGE
|UCLA
|41
|19
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Michigan
|43
|20
|Cooper DeJean
|CB
|Iowa
|18
|21
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|Colorado
|N/R
|22
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Washington
|36
|23
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|Penn State
|40
|24
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|Texas
|54
|25
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|11
|26
|Cooper Beebe
|OG
|Kansas State
|34
|27
|Kingsley Suamataia
|OT
|BYU
|20
|28
|Michael Hall Jr.
|DL
|Ohio State
|14
|29
|Bralen Trice
|EDGE
|Washington
|32
|30
|Barrett Carter
|LB
|Clemson
|22
|31
|Kamren Kinchens
|S
|Miami (FL)
|21
|32
|Leonard Taylor
|DL
|Miami (FL)
|27
|33
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|LB
|Clemson
|17
|34
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|Clemson
|52
|35
|Donovan Jackson
|OG
|Ohio State
|19
|36
|Zach Frazier
|OC
|West Virginia
|28
|37
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|Ohio State
|29
|38
|Calen Bullock
|S
|USC
|23
|39
|Denzel Burke
|CB
|Ohio State
|25
|40
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|Arkansas
|31
|41
|Graham Barton
|OG
|Duke
|N/R
|42
|Amarius Mims
|OT
|Georgia
|60
|43
|Johnny Wilson
|WR
|Florida State
|71
|44
|Kamari Lassiter
|CB
|Georgia
|33
|45
|Kris Jenkins
|DL
|Michigan
|N/R
|46
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Oregon
|72
|47
|Blake Corum
|RB
|Michigan
|58
|48
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|Washington
|N/R
|49
|Jason Marshall Jr.
|CB
|Florida
|30
|50
|Jack Sawyer
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|38
|51
|Sedrick Van Pran
|OC
|Georgia
|35
|52
|Christian Mahogany
|OG
|Boston College
|37
|53
|Javon Bullard
|S
|Georgia
|45
|54
|Andrew Mukuba
|S
|Clemson
|48
|55
|Princely Umanmielen
|EDGE
|Florida
|44
|56
|Brandon Dorlus
|DL
|Oregon
|75
|57
|James Williams
|LB
|Miami (FL)
|56
|58
|Tyler Nubin
|S
|Minnesota
|N/R
|59
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|DL
|Clemson
|73
|60
|Tyler Davis
|DL
|Clemson
|63
|61
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|Oregon
|55
|62
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|Texas
|47
|63
|Mekhi Wingo
|DL
|LSU
|62
|64
|Jordan Morgan
|OT
|Arizona
|55
|65
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|South Carolina
|N/R
|66
|Will Shipley
|RB
|Clemson
|50
|67
|Josh Newton
|CB
|TCU
|N/R
|68
|Tommy Eichenberg
|LB
|Ohio State
|42
|69
|Kiran Amegadjie
|OT
|Yale
|N/R
|70
|Tyleik Williams
|DL
|Ohio State
|39
|71
|Kris Abrams-Draine
|CB
|Missouri
|46
|72
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|Wisconsin
|49
|73
|Max Melton
|CB
|Rutgers
|61
|74
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|Toledo
|64
|75
|Blake Fisher
|OT
|Notre Dame
|74
|76
|Jack Nelson
|OT
|Wisconsin
|N/R
|77
|Dontay Corleone
|DL
|Cincinnati
|68
|78
|Bryce Foster
|OC
|Texas A&M
|59
|79
|Trey Benson
|RB
|Florida State
|N/R
|80
|Jalen Guyton
|OT
|Oklahoma
|N/R
|81
|Patrick Paul
|OT
|Houston
|N/R
|82
|Rod Moore
|S
|Michigan
|57
|83
|Zion Tupuola-Fetui
|EDGE
|Washington
|67
|84
|Cedric Gray
|LB
|North Carolina
|N/R
|85
|Tory Horton
|WR
|Colorado State
|N/R
|86
|Brandon Coleman
|OG
|TCU
|51
|87
|Nazir Stackhouse
|DL
|Georgia
|N/R
|88
|Cole Bishop
|S
|Utah
|N/R
|89
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|Michigan
|N/R
|90
|Caelen Carson
|CB
|Wake Forest
|N/R
|91
|Riley Leonard
|QB
|Duke
|N/R
|92
|Adisa Isaac
|EDGE
|Penn State
|N/R
|93
|Chris Braswell
|EDGE
|Alabama
|N/R
|94
|T'Vondre Sweat
|DL
|Texas
|N/R
|95
|Malachi Moore
|CB
|Alabama
|66
|96
|Matt Goncalves
|OT
|Pittsburgh
|N/R
|97
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|Western Kentucky
|N/R
|98
|Darius Robinson
|DL
|Missouri
|N/R
|99
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|Texas
|N/R
|100
|T.J. Tampa
|CB
|Iowa State
|N/R
