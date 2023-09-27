Well, it’s that time of year: draft season is officially upon us! Every Chicago Bears fan knows that draft season typically begins in *checks notes* late September.

The Bears are 0-3 to start the 2023 NFL season, and the momentum floating around Halas Hall hasn’t quite been this low since the Marc Trestman days nearly a decade ago. The coaching staff is a mess, the roster construction is flawed, and the quarterback situation is back to being considered a liability on Chicago’s roster.

But you probably knew all that already.

Instead of moaning about the obvious negatives going on in the Bears’ organization, I’m going to highlight one aspect that’s worth getting excited about: the 2024 NFL Draft. The organization has two first-round picks, having both their own selection and the Panthers’ pick. Seeing as though both teams are 0-3 as of this writing, there’s reason to be hopeful they’ll end up with two early picks in this year’s draft.

Of course, a lot can and will change between now and next April. If you’re looking for proof, you can read my top-75 prospect big board that I published back in July to see how things have already changed.

To give all of my fellow depressed Bears fans a better understanding of what to expect in the 2024 NFL Draft, I put together my current big board consisting of my top 100 prospects in the class. Enjoy!