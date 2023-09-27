 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 NFL Draft: Top 100 big board

WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his current top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it features eight quarterbacks.

By Jacob Infante
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 North Carolina at Pitt Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Well, it’s that time of year: draft season is officially upon us! Every Chicago Bears fan knows that draft season typically begins in *checks notes* late September.

The Bears are 0-3 to start the 2023 NFL season, and the momentum floating around Halas Hall hasn’t quite been this low since the Marc Trestman days nearly a decade ago. The coaching staff is a mess, the roster construction is flawed, and the quarterback situation is back to being considered a liability on Chicago’s roster.

But you probably knew all that already.

Instead of moaning about the obvious negatives going on in the Bears’ organization, I’m going to highlight one aspect that’s worth getting excited about: the 2024 NFL Draft. The organization has two first-round picks, having both their own selection and the Panthers’ pick. Seeing as though both teams are 0-3 as of this writing, there’s reason to be hopeful they’ll end up with two early picks in this year’s draft.

Of course, a lot can and will change between now and next April. If you’re looking for proof, you can read my top-75 prospect big board that I published back in July to see how things have already changed.

To give all of my fellow depressed Bears fans a better understanding of what to expect in the 2024 NFL Draft, I put together my current big board consisting of my top 100 prospects in the class. Enjoy!

2024 NFL Draft top 100 prospects (Sept. edition)

Rank Player Position School Previous Rank
Rank Player Position School Previous Rank
1 Caleb Williams QB USC 1
2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 2
3 Brock Bowers TE Georgia 4
4 Olu Fashanu OT Penn State 6
5 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame 5
6 Drake Maye QB North Carolina 3
7 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 10
8 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama 9
9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama 13
10 JC Latham OT Alabama 7
11 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State 8
12 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois 24
13 Keon Coleman WR Florida State N/R
14 Kalen King CB Penn State 15
15 Maason Smith DL LSU 12
16 Malik Nabers WR LSU 26
17 Xavier Worthy WR Texas 16
18 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA 41
19 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan 43
20 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa 18
21 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado N/R
22 Rome Odunze WR Washington 36
23 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State 40
24 Quinn Ewers QB Texas 54
25 J.T. Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State 11
26 Cooper Beebe OG Kansas State 34
27 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU 20
28 Michael Hall Jr. DL Ohio State 14
29 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington 32
30 Barrett Carter LB Clemson 22
31 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) 21
32 Leonard Taylor DL Miami (FL) 27
33 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson 17
34 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson 52
35 Donovan Jackson OG Ohio State 19
36 Zach Frazier OC West Virginia 28
37 TreVeyon Henderson RB Ohio State 29
38 Calen Bullock S USC 23
39 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State 25
40 Raheim Sanders RB Arkansas 31
41 Graham Barton OG Duke N/R
42 Amarius Mims OT Georgia 60
43 Johnny Wilson WR Florida State 71
44 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia 33
45 Kris Jenkins DL Michigan N/R
46 Bo Nix QB Oregon 72
47 Blake Corum RB Michigan 58
48 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington N/R
49 Jason Marshall Jr. CB Florida 30
50 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State 38
51 Sedrick Van Pran OC Georgia 35
52 Christian Mahogany OG Boston College 37
53 Javon Bullard S Georgia 45
54 Andrew Mukuba S Clemson 48
55 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Florida 44
56 Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon 75
57 James Williams LB Miami (FL) 56
58 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota N/R
59 Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson 73
60 Tyler Davis DL Clemson 63
61 Troy Franklin WR Oregon 55
62 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas 47
63 Mekhi Wingo DL LSU 62
64 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona 55
65 Xavier Legette WR South Carolina N/R
66 Will Shipley RB Clemson 50
67 Josh Newton CB TCU N/R
68 Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State 42
69 Kiran Amegadjie OT Yale N/R
70 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State 39
71 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri 46
72 Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin 49
73 Max Melton CB Rutgers 61
74 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo 64
75 Blake Fisher OT Notre Dame 74
76 Jack Nelson OT Wisconsin N/R
77 Dontay Corleone DL Cincinnati 68
78 Bryce Foster OC Texas A&M 59
79 Trey Benson RB Florida State N/R
80 Jalen Guyton OT Oklahoma N/R
81 Patrick Paul OT Houston N/R
82 Rod Moore S Michigan 57
83 Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington 67
84 Cedric Gray LB North Carolina N/R
85 Tory Horton WR Colorado State N/R
86 Brandon Coleman OG TCU 51
87 Nazir Stackhouse DL Georgia N/R
88 Cole Bishop S Utah N/R
89 Roman Wilson WR Michigan N/R
90 Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest N/R
91 Riley Leonard QB Duke N/R
92 Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State N/R
93 Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama N/R
94 T'Vondre Sweat DL Texas N/R
95 Malachi Moore CB Alabama 66
96 Matt Goncalves OT Pittsburgh N/R
97 Malachi Corley WR Western Kentucky N/R
98 Darius Robinson DL Missouri N/R
99 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas N/R
100 T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State N/R

Next Up In News

Loading comments...