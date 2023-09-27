The Bear’s Den, September 27, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

NFL power rankings: The Dolphins used to be the Bears. So what changed? - Chicago Sun-Times - The teams had been nearly identical for decades, but one started checking crucial boxes while the other floundered.

Three games in and I’m already looking for something else to watch - Chicago Sun-Times - Pitiful Bears even took second fiddle to Taylor Swift during TV broadcast. Ken’s Note: Three words into your “article”, Ricky, and I’m already looking for something else to read.

NFC quarterbacks ranked by Total QBR after Week 3 - Here’s how the 17 NFC quarterbacks stack up after Week 3.

Bears open as home underdogs vs. winless Broncos in Week 4 - Even after the Broncos lost by 50 points, the Bears are still home underdogs in Week 4.

Schmitz: The Chicago Bears’ Offense is an ‘Everyone’ Issue - Da Bears Blog - The 2023 Bears season hasn’t started the way anyone wanted it to, especially on offense. At times, the play has been downright ugly.

Johnson: ‘Nobody is exempt’ from criticism for Bears - 670 - Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ criticism of the team’s coaching staff last week wasn’t nearly as big of a deal inside the locker room as it was in the national conversation.

First-and-10: If C.J. Stroud can do it, why can’t Justin Fields? - Chicago Sun-Times - While Texans fans can dare to dream with Stroud showing early flashes — 280 passing yards and a 118.7 rating in an upset of the Jaguars — Bears fans are left with an age-old lament: Why is developing a quarterback at Halas Hall always like pulling teeth?

NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 3 - Bleacher Report - Week 3 of the NFL season saw the Miami Dolphins make a statement after thumping Sean Payton's Broncos to move to 3-0. Elsewhere in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills…

Former NFL WR Mike Williams's death is under investigation - NBC Sports - Via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times. police are investigating the passing of the Williams, who initially was injured last month in a construction accident.

Khardthompson16: Why the Bears weren’t wrong to take Darnell Wright over Jalen Carter - Windy City Gridiron - As awesome as Jalen Carter has been for the Eagles, the Bears arguably did the right thing by drafting Darnell Wright instead.

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Kansas City Chiefs review - Windy City Gridiron

Leming's Alive Rescue: Week 4’s Touchdown For Tails Featured Rescue Of The Week - Windy City Gridiron - Each week, we’ll feature a new Chicagoland animal rescue partner with whom we’ll team up. Whatever the amount, all donations (both time and money) are welcome. This week’s featured rescue is Alive Rescue which has been serving the Chicago community since 2008.

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL: Dolphins Edition - Windy City Gridiron - The week the Dolphins dropped 70

