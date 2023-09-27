Bears sign Joejuan Williams off the Vikings practice squad

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears signed cornerback Joejuan Williams off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

The 25-year-old Williams (6’3”, 212) was originally a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2019 out of Vanderbilt. From 2019 to 2021, he played in 36 games for the Pats with one start while recording 44 tackles and eight passes defended. His snap count breakdown in those three years was 505 on defense and 337 on special teams.

New England put him on injured reserve in August of 2022, and he signed with the Vikings in April of this year. He was waived with their final cuts and re-signed to their practice squad the next day.

Practice squad players are free agents and can negotiate with any team that wants to sign them to their active 53-man roster, so even if the Vikings wanted to keep Williams, this was Williams’ decision. He must remain on Chicago’s active roster for at least three games otherwise, he’ll revert to the Vikings.

Update: Today’s injury report may have a clue as to why the Bears wanted another corner.