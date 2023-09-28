Share All sharing options for: Bears vs Broncos: Everything you need to know for Week 4

Neither the Chicago Bears nor the Denver Broncos have yet to win a game, so Sunday’s matchup could be a turning point for these two teams. The victor will right the ship (for a week at least) and quell some of the negativity surrounding the franchise, while the loser will delve deeper into the abyss. Both teams were embarrassed last week, so focusing on the fundamentals and details has been a talking point for each coaching staff.

Each team has fans clamoring for an assistant coach to pay the price for their 0-3 starts, with Chicago offensive coordinator Luke Getsy the target of Bears fan’s ire and Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph getting the brunt of their fanbase’s anger.

We’ll gather all our previews leading up to the game here in this story stream, and then after Bears-Broncos goes final, all our postgame content will be here as well.