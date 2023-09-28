The Bear’s Den, September 28, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Yannick Ngakoue, Tremaine Edmunds are Bears’ best chance to beat Broncos – NBC Sports Chicago - With the offense scuffling and the secondary decimated, the Bears’ front seven, especially the invisible big-money additions, must deliver against the Broncos.

Bears overreactions: Did Ryan Poles build roster wrong way? – NBC Sports Chicago

Did Ryan Poles build the Bears’ roster the wrong way? Can we evaluate the roster given the coaching issues? Would Caleb Williams refuse to come to Chicago?...

Da Bears Blog | Checking The Tape: The Bears are a Bad, Bad Defense - Before the season, I wondered how Matt Eberflus was going to change up his defensive game plans to account for his new personnel. After spending 3 top 70 draft picks & millions in FA, I assumed that surely the Bears weren’t planning on trotting out the same defensive game plan that had made them the NFL’s worst defense in 2022. There’s no way they’d do that… right?

Haugh: Poles-Eberflus era feels closer to end than beginning - 670 - On the Audacy original podcast Take The North, 670 The Score morning host David Haugh discussed the sense he has about the Chicago Bears’ future.

Bears’ secondary still depleted by injuries - 670 - Still seeking their first victory of the season, the Bears remain decimated by injury in their secondary as a matchup against the Broncos looms Sunday.

Losers of 13 straight, Bears insist ‘1 win would change a lot’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Wednesday was the third day of the 12th month without a Bears win.

Bears’ Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards in a whole new world - Chicago Sun-Times - The free-agent linebackers were the leading tacklers on the Bills and Eagles, respectively, last year. But with the Bears, they’re 0-3 and making tackles but little impact on a defense that ranks 31st in points allowed and is tied for 29th in yards alllowed.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus needs to start bringing the blitz to apply pressure - CHGO - Chicago Bears coach and defensive play caller Matt Eberflus needs to be more willing to blitz if the team is going to have any chance of applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Lions, Packers battle for control of NFC North - Chicago Sun-Times - The Lions (2-1) and Packers (2-1) head into Thursday night’s showdown tied for first place.

Mac Jones sidesteps further questions about Sauce Gardner's allegations - NBC Sports - Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is no longer touching the topic of whether he struck Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in the "private parts."

Kyle Shanahan feels "very grateful" for contract extension - NBC Sports - Kyle Shanahan became head coach of the 49ers in 2017.

Bears’ Yannick Ngakoue vows to ‘keep scratching and clawing’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are dead last in the league with one sack this season. Strangely, though, they’re in the top half of the league — 15th — in both quarterback knockdown percentage and hurry percentage.

Bears Over Beers: Therapy is in Session - Windy City Gridiron - JB and EJ host their weekly therapy session

Gabriel: Breaking Down USC Quarterback Caleb Williams - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel is already dipping into his scouting notebook to share some thoughts on USC’s talented quarterback.

Sunderbruch: What If Chicago? Reasons for Hope—Possibility #2 - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are struggling and fans need some reason to hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. That call is being met by WCG’s resident cynic.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft: 8 QBs in Jacob Infante’s Top 100 big board - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his current top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it features eight quarterbacks.

Wiltfong's Sackwatch: Breaking down the Bears pass protection against the Chiefs - Windy City Gridiron - Lester breaks down the three sacks the Bears allowed this week.

